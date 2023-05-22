Based on the 2017 best-selling non-fiction book by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the western epic – Scorsese’s first in the genre – will depict the murders of a Midwestern Native American tribe known as the Osage Nation in the 1920s in Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered.

Martin Scorsese's new film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will be released in cinemas later this year, before coming to Apple TV+ , and we now have a new trailer to prove it.

The drama has been penned by Scorsese and Eric Roth, whose credits include Forrest Gump (1994), The Insider (1999), Munich (2005) and Dune (2021).

Scorsese said of the movie at Sunday’s press conference at the Cannes Film Festival: “I was so affected and so moved. I know what their values are and [that they are] really understanding how to live on this planet. It reoriented me every time they spoke.”

The trailer features Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) arriving in Oklahoma where members of the Osage Nation reside, embarking upon a romance with Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), and being interrogated by officer Tom White (Jesse Plemons). Robert De Niro also appears in the footage as cattleman William Hale, the uncle of Burkhart.

Read on for everything you need to know about Killers of the Flower Moon.

Apple TV+ has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to give the film an exclusive theatrical release on 6th October 2023.

Killers of the Flower Moon will then become available to stream on Apple TV+ from Friday 20th October.

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 20th May 2023.

Killers of the Flower Moon runtime

The film has a lengthy runtime at three hours and 26 minutes.

Who's in the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon?

DiCaprio is leading the star-studded cast as Ernest Burkhart, and will feature opposite Lily Gladstone, who portrays his on-screen love interest, Mollie Kyle.

The pair are joined by a string of other huge Hollywood names, including Jesse Plemons as officer Tom White and Robert De Niro as William Hale, the uncle of Burkhart.

The cast is rounded out by Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Louis Cancelmi, Lily Gladstone and Tantoo Cardinal. Singer Jack White will also be making a cameo in the movie.

The full cast list is as follows:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart

Robert De Niro as William Hale

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

Jesse Plemons as Tom White

Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q

John Lithgow as Prosecutor Leaward

Brendan Fraser as W.S Hamilton

Cara Jade Myers as Anna Kyle Brown

Janae Collins as Rita

Killers of the Flower Moon trailer

The first trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon has landed, exploring themes of racism, betrayal, greed and murder.

The footage introduces Ernest (DiCaprio) as he delves into the history of the Osage Nation, explaining that greed attracted "hungry wolves".

"The Osage took their name from Missouri and Osage Rivers. Ni-U-Kon-Ska. Children of the Middle Waters," he narrates.

Later, he adds: "Move, said the great white father. There are many, so many hungry wolves. Can you find the wolves in this picture?" Watch below:

Killers of the Flower Moon plot

The official synopsis reads: "At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

"Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

