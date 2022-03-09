In fact, the streamer has just announced a huge slate of upcoming films from some of the biggest names in the business, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Ryan Reynolds and Will Smith to Jennifer Lawrence.

Apple TV Plus might have a lot on its plate right now with hit shows from Severance to The Afterparty , but that doesn't mean it's slowing down when it comes to its movies.

Apple's new slate includes the highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon from director Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and more. The film follows a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Other films coming soon include spy thriller Argyle (above) from director Matthew Vaughn, which features Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and Samuel L Jackson amongst a stacked cast; Sharper, a suspense thriller starring Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan; and Tetris starring Taron Egerton, which is about... well, Tetris.

Raymond and Ray (below) will star Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers living in the shadow of a terrible father; Spirited will star Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer in a modern musical rendition of A Christmas Carol; and Will Smith's new film Emancipation will tell the story of a man who escapes from slavery.

Apple

Meanwhile, Cha Cha Real Smooth, which won the 2022 Sundance Film Festival US Dramatic Audience Award, will premiere on 17th June, and stars writer-director Cooper Raiff as a recent college graduate who strikes up a unique friendship with a young mother, played by Dakota Johnson, and her teenage daughter.

Ridley Scott's new film Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, will also debut on the streamer, as will Adam McKay's Bad Blood, which tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes currently being explored in Disney Plus' The Dropout, this time starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Watch a preview of what's coming up, as shared by Tim Cook at Apple's 'Peek Performance' event, below:

Marvel stars are also signing up to Apple films in droves - Ghosted will star Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in a romantic action adventure, Bride will star Scarlett Johansson, Snow Blind will star Jack Gyllenhaal and Dolly will star Florence Pugh.

One of the most intriguing titles on Apple's new slate comes in the form of The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, which tells the story of a man who left New York in 1968 to track down and share a few beers with his childhood friends, who were then fighting in the Vietnam War.

Documentaries set to hit the streamer include Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong, The Sound of 007, which will make the 60th anniversary of the Bond film series, and Number One on the Call Sheet, which will celebrate Black leading women and men in Hollywood.

Animated film Spellbound, a Sue Mengers biopic starring Jennifer Lawrence, an adaptation of Judy Heumann's memoir Being Heumann, an Audrey Hepburn biopic and a thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt all round out the list, as does The Beanie Bubble, which stars Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis.

It's perhaps no surprise that Apple is going big when it comes to film - Apple original CODA recently became its first film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, while The Tragedy of Macbeth picked up its own share of nominations, including Best Actor for Denzel Washington.

But with all that on the slate, it looks like 2022 will be its biggest year yet.

