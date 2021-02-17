For All Mankind season 2 release date: Apple TV’s space race sequel plot, cast and more

Apple TV’s alternative history space drama For All Mankind is returning for a second season, with returning stars including Joel Kinnaman and Sarah Jones.

Set primarily in the 1960s and 70s, the series centres around a continuing, alternative Space Race, reimagining what the world would have looked like if the Soviet Union had beaten American to landing a man on the moon. In the show’s version of reality, Russia’s triumph doesn’t end the Space Race, but ignites it and raises the stakes.

The series also presents an alternative version of the 60s, 70s, and the 80s, during which, for example, Prince Charles marries Camilla Parker-Bowles (and not Princess Diana) and John Lennon is still alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about For All Mankind season two.

For All Mankind season 2 release date

For All Mankind season two premieres on 19th February 2021 on Apple TV.

For All Mankind season 2 plot

In For All Mankind, the series poses the following question: “What if the Space Race had never ended?”

In an alternative reality posited by the show’s writers, real-life Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov was the first man to land on the moon, beating the Americans.

However, NASA is galvanised by the defeat, determined to match their competitors pace for pace – and that includes training women to become astronauts.

Season two will likely follow on from the events of the season one, which included a devastating space accident and Gordo’s nervous breakdown.

For All Mankind season 2 cast

The main characters in season one included poster-child astronaut Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones), Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger), Ellen Waverly Wilson (Jodi Balfour), Tracy’s husband and astronaut Gordo (Michael Dornan), and NASA’s Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) and his wife Karen (Shantel VanSanten).

For All Mankind season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for For All Mankind season two here.

