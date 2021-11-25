The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois – release date, location and latest news

Fans of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will be pleased to hear that The Grand Tour is returning to our screens with a follow-up to the Lochdown special – and thankfully we now know what and where we’ll be heading with the trio.

In Carnage A Trois, Jeremy, Richard and James will be exploring the sometimes bizarre world of French car culture.

They’ll start in the Welsh hills and will reach the English Channel for an epic climax.

If that isn’t enough to whet your appetite, The Grand Tour have also released a big trailer showcasing what we can expect from the special.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois and when it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois release date

Confirmed: The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 17th December 2021.

Richard Hammond confirmed on the This Morning sofa earlier in the year the popular motoring series would be returning.

“Well this is part one of a two-part series of two shows that we did while we weren’t able to travel to the other side of the world and had great fun doing.

“I can’t tell you anything about the second one or I’ll get shouted at,” he added.

What will happen in The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois?

In The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois, Jeremy, Richard and James will head on a road trip across the UK while exploring the sometimes bizarre world of French car culture.

Starting in the Welsh hills, they will try (and most likely fail) to drive up a mountain, defuse a bomb, look at propeller-powered cars, and much more… involving helicopters.

The trio will then head on the race of their lives to the English Channel where they will partake in an epic medieval climax. Consider us sold.

Before Amazon revealed the premise of Carnage A Trois, the trio were spotted driving classic French cars in Wales by fans back in April.

While later in the month, news outlets reported a story on Clarkson, May and Hammond causing traffic at Shires Retail Park in Leamington, with CoventryLive writing that one driver got out of his car to shout at Hammond.

Meanwhile, according to Metro.co.uk, the police were called on Richard Hammond in Crockhowell after he was seen trying to fit his car into a space too small for it – however, residents soon discovered that this was all part of a stunt for The Grand Tour.

The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois cast

It wouldn’t be The Grand Tour without its three main stars – Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May – so we can expect them to appear in the upcoming special.

As for any surprise cameos, we’ll have to wait and see whether the upcoming episode features any special guests.

The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois trailer

Watch the hilarious trailer for The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois below:

