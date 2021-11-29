The Grand Tour’s James May and Richard Hammond reveal their plans for the next series

The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond and James May have teased where they’d like the show to go next after filming the last two specials in the UK.

The Amazon Prime Video motoring series has previously taken Hammond, May and their co-host Jeremy Clarkson across the world, from Vietnam and Madagascar, to Mongolia and the US – however, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, The Grand Tour’s latest two specials were based in Britain.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the release of The Grand Tour presents Carnage A Trois, Hammond said that they are “experimenting and exploring” a few ideas now that travel restrictions are lifting.

“We will be able to travel again now because like [for] everybody else, that’s been rather off the cards.

“It’s a bit of a disadvantage if you’re called The Grand Tour and you can’t travel, so it will be quite nice to dust our passports off. This is the longest certainly my passport has been in my desk drawer for over 25 years.

“So we’re exploring various options to get out and back on the road but we’ve really enjoyed making these two films without going so heavy on the travel, because instead of focusing on that side of it, we’re focusing instead on the story and making quite a dense programme with a lot of stuff in it and I think that has been to the benefit of it.

“It might be something that actually influences us as we go forwards making the next specials when we do travel again.”

When asked where he would like to go for the next special, May responded: “Ideally somewhere we haven’t been yet. We do have some partially-formed ideas on the back burner which we were working on before COVID stopped everything.

“I can’t tell you what they are yet because we haven’t quite decided but to be honest, I don’t mind where we go. On a personal level, I prefer warm places to cold places. But the objective of Grand Tour is not for us to have a holiday, it’s to entertain the viewers.

“So if that meant going somewhere cold where we were all miserable, then I think the people watching the show would enjoy that. So to be honest, anywhere where we can tell a good story. I’m not that fussy.”

The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois will launch Friday 17th December on Amazon Prime Video.