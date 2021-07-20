The Grand Tour confirms location of second UK special

Fans of Amazon Prime Video’s The Grand Tour will already know that Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have filmed their upcoming special in Scotland, but the show’s executive producer has recently confirmed the destination for its follow-up episode.

Andy Wilman, who executive produces the how, revealed that they’ve already shot another special in Wales, “which will keep the wheels turning for a while”.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, he added: “We have to shoot two more big ones far away. Where they are, we don’t know yet because it’s tricky.

“We are planning but a country can go on the red list at short notice, so at the minute we don’t know where we’re going.

“But we want to shoot one in the Autumn and one in February because if we don’t we’re not producing any content.”

The former Top Gear trio’s upcoming special – The Grand Tour presents… Lochdown – was filmed in Scotland due to the pandemic and with restrictions still placed on international travel, Clarkson spoke to RadioTimes.com recently about the group’s concerns for The Grand Tour’s future specials.

“It’s one of the big nightmares it is. We chose a country, I won’t say which one we chose, but we were working on a story in a country which was an amber country, so we could have gone to it, and then it went red just a few days ago, so back to the drawing board.

“It is very tricky at the moment to be able to say because we need three or four months to set up a big foreign job and it’s not really well us planning and spending hundreds and thousands of pounds setting up all of these fields, and then all of a sudden somebody says, ‘Oh well, we can’t go there now’ so we are facing some difficulties.”

The petrol heads may have been restricted to the UK for the next two specials, but fans can still expect the trio to run riot in Scotland, with Clarkson revealing that his favourite The Grand Tour moment from the upcoming special was seeing Hammond slip into the sea.

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 30th July.