The Grand Tour season 4 release date – when is the Scotland special on Amazon prime?

Fans of The Grand Tour have had to ration season four over the past few years following the show’s format change – however, it looks as though a new special is on its way.

Advertisement

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond will be back on our screens with another episode of The Grand Tour, this time taking on the Scottish Highlands.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Hammond revealed that the Scottish special would arrive on Amazon Prime Video “later on this year”.

So far in season four, we’ve seen the original Top Gear trio take on Cambodia and Vietnam in the 2019 Seamen special, before travelling across Madagascar in December’s A Massive Hunt – but when are we likely to see episode three?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Grand Tour season four and the upcoming Scotland special.

The Grand Tour Scotland Special release date

Luckily for Grand Tour fans, the troublesome trio will be back on our screens in a brand new special later this year, in which they’ll be driving through the Scottish Highlands.

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, Richard Hammond confirmed that there’s another special coming up.

“We managed to get one done,” he said. “I mean, it’s difficult going anywhere because obviously it’s about travel and that’s been off the cards. But there is another one, coming out later on this year. I don’t know when though.”

Series four is comprised of a number of specials. The first – Seamen – dropped on Friday, 13th December 2019, while the second – A Massive Hunt – arrived in December 2020.

After the release of The Grand Tour presents Seamen, production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic – however, it seemed as though the trio were back to work this summer, with Clarkson sharing a picture in June of himself and his two co-presenters at a safe social distance.

He captioned the image: “Today’s important work. Planning the next adventure.”

Filming then began in October with Clarkson posting another cheeky snap to his Instagram revealing The Grand Tour team had formed a social bubble.

This allowed the team to film new episodes of the show without breaking any of the coronavirus guidelines set out by the government and industry bodies.

While episode three was originally meant to take place in Russia, those travel plans were postponed – although James May confirmed in November the episode had not been cancel and that filming for the special in Scotland had already taken place.

He told RadioTimes.com and other press: “We’ve already filmed one for next year which is our recent Scotland adventure, so I would hope we could do another one next year but it’s slightly out of our control. It depends what happens with all the COVID stuff. But I’m confident we’ll be able to film another one, so two will come out in 2021!”

He added: “The Russia plan is simply postponed until we don’t know when, but we haven’t cancelled it. We’re just having to put it in the cupboard at the moment but we will get it out one day and finish it off.”

Get Amazon and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Amazon and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What are the format changes in The Grand Tour season four?

An emotional Clarkson told the audience in the season three finale that the current format, featuring a live studio audience in a tented studio, will be scrapped in favour of more road trip “adventure specials”.

“So although the tent has gone, The Grand Tour goes on,” Clarkson said.

Amazon will also be backing solo projects for The Grand Tour presenters, with May immersing himself in Our Man in Japan.

Clarkson previously told the Radio Times he has “no plans” for what he will do beyond The Grand Tour, although the star is already hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire over on ITV.

“I never run out of ideas,” the 59 year old said. “Someone asked me, before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years,” he said.

Where is The Grand Tour season four filmed?

Jeremy Clarkson told the audience in the season three finale that he had been working on season four “for some time”.

Clarkson, alongside presenters Richard Hammond and James May, were reported to have started filming their Seaman special in June 2019, while episode two wrapped afterwards in Madagascar.

In an interview with The Sun in May 2019, Clarkson confirmed that locations for season four will include Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

During a recent interview, James May assured fans the show will continue.

He said: “There are all sorts of lovely places without having to go too far. Everything is postponed, it’s not cancelled.”

May went on to admit it would be nice to take a break from exotic locales, saying: “It’s exciting to go to exotic places but I’ve been to an awful lot of them.

He added: “Whenever we make the Grand Tour, and it was the same on Top Gear, it’s about the subject first and the story, then we make it fit somewhere.”

Can I watch The Grand Tour if I don’t have Amazon Prime?

The Grand Tour is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, meaning you need to be a Prime subscriber to watch.

However, if you don’t already have Amazon Prime Video you can sign up for a free 30 day trial where you can binge on The Grand Tour and more.

Advertisement

Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt is out now on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.