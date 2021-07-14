Jeremy Clarkson and James May rock the loch on “perilous” bridge in teaser trailer for The Grand Tour’s new special

The Grand Tour trio are tackling Scotland – albeit not particularly well – in a new teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming special.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will be heading to the highlands for The Grand Tour Presents…Lochdown – the third special to come from the petrol-head presenters.

In the short clip, posted to the Grand Tour’s TikTok account, we watch as Clarkson, Hammond and May enter “McScotland” as Clarkson calls it whilst driving in convoy, before May comes across a rather perilous loch bridge and breaks down when crossing it.

“I’ve had a brilliant idea,” Clarkson says over his walkie-talkie before driving onto the bridge, after which we hear Hammond yell, “Clarkson!”

The Amazon Prime Video special was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Hammond previously revealing on Good Morning Britain that the Scottish instalment would arrive on the streamer “later on this year”.

Production began back in October 2020, with Clarkson, May and Hammond forming a social bubble to allow filming to happen.

The trio have starred in three full series of the motoring show, while the ongoing fourth season has consisted of three feature-length episodes – The Grand Tour Presents…Seamen and The Grand Tour Presents…A Massive Hunt.

Throughout the show, which made its Prime Video debut back in 2016, the former Top Gear stars have travelled across California, Johannesburg, Rotterdam, Whitby, Nashville and Columbia among other places across the globe, while the two specials saw the group head to Mekong Delta, Madagascar and Réunion Island.

Grand Tour presents: Lochdown will arrive on Amazon Prime Video later this year.