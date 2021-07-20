Jeremy Clarkson reveals his highlight from The Grand Tour Scotland special – and it’s Richard Hammond’s misfortune

Get ready to see The Grand Tour trio – Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May – up to their usual mischief as they set off for The Grand Tour Scotland special.

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown will see the men take on the Scottish Highlands, and there’s a few mishaps as usual (sorry, Richard.)

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Jeremy revealed his highlights from the first part of the series ,which will air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, 30th July. And it’s all to do with Richard sinking.

Asked what his favourite moment was, he immediately replied: “Richard Hammond falling in the sea, while going upside down again.”

He continued: “I sort of planned the programme to leave 20 minutes for the ending because I knew something was going to go wrong, and then I started to panic because I thought, ‘If this all goes really well, that’s like three minutes on telly’ but we had 20 to film. And then I thought, ‘Oh, Richard has gone all this way and he hasn’t gone upside down’ and then he went upside down and honestly my knees collapsed when that happened.

“I was laughing so much, I thought, ‘I’ve got to breathe in, or I’m going to suffocate.’ And he was saying afterwards, ‘Nobody tried to help me.’ But nobody could because we were too busy laughing and he forgot to put his life jacket up. So, he’s trying to swim in his life jacket and boots.”

Talking about what makes their show different to others, Clarkson added: “[This] is one of the things that sets our show apart from a lot of the others you see because we just burst out laughing when anyone’s been hurt or made a fool of themselves and we certainly did then!”

While Hammond might have turned his vehicle upside down, it looks like he isn’t the only one to make a “fool” of himself on the Scotland special if a recent trailer, showing the Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson and James May on a “perilous” bridge is anything to go by.

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 30th July.