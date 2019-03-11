All three Grand Tour presenters will be working with the streaming service on solo projects alongside a fourth series of The Grand Tour – but May is the first to reveal his plans.

"Japan is the most amazing place I’ve ever visited," May said. "Everything about it is a surprise: a boiled sweet, a bullet train, an unexpected ancient temple, and the challenge of eating a single edamame bean with chopsticks.

"It’s a class A stimulant for all the senses, and an etiquette minefield for the unwary. I intend to immerse myself in it completely, in the pursuit of enlightenment and life balance. And I bet the noodles will be fantastic."

Filming on the series began on Monday 11th March, with May pictured leaving Heathrow airport for Japan.

The series will be exec produced by Will Daws, who has worked with May on a number of show for the BBC including Toy Stories and The Reassembler.

The Grand Tour series four meanwhile will also begin filming later this year, and will see the trio ditch the studio tent for a series of road trip specials.

The Grand Tour series three is currently airing on Amazon Prime Video.

