We're still a month or so out from The Grand Tour season three, but a statement from Amazon promises series four will see the trio "take on big adventure road trips that fans around the world love".

"The Grand Tour is a worldwide hit and fan favourite," said Amazon Prime Video's vice president Jay Marine. "We’re delighted the guys are coming back for series four to make more of The Grand Tour exclusively for our Prime Video members.”

And that's not all: Amazon has also announced that the trio – and producer Andy Wilman – will be working up ideas for new shows, after entering a new content deal with the streaming service.

“We’re proud to say that Prime Video will continue to be the home for Jeremy, Richard and James,” said Marine. “They’ve got some ambitious new ideas that Prime members are going to love; we’re excited to bring more Clarkson, Hammond and May to Prime Video for years to come.”

More like this

Clarkson, Hammond and May struck their original, three-series deal with Amazon back in 2015, worth a reported £160m, after the BBC decided not to renew Clarkson's contract after he had a physical altercation with Top Gear producer Oisin Tyson.

Advertisement

The Grand Tour series 3 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 18th 2019