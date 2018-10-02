Executive producer Andy Wilman unveiled the footage at Amazon Prime Presents, the streaming service's European showcase event in London.

Wilman revealed that Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are currently filming in Azerbaijan and Georgia, ahead of the beginning of studio recordings later in October.

The producer explained that he and the presenters felt they had to “live up” to the name ‘The Grand Tour’ with the new series, with locations this year including China, Colombia, the USA and Mongolia

“I’m quietly confident about this one,” he added.