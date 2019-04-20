Find out everything you need to know about The Grand Tour series three below...

When is The Grand Tour series 3 released on Amazon Prime Video?

The Grand Tour series three is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video. Watch online here.

The new series began on Friday 18th January 2019. However, the next two episodes are set to be a little different.

More like this

Normally new episodes of The Grand Tour are released every Friday. Episodes two and three however will be released back to back on Friday and Saturday in a two-part Colombia special. Read more about the special here.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in The Grand Tour series three Colombia special (Amazon)

Can I watch The Grand Tour if I don't have Amazon Prime?

The Grand Tour series three is currently exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon's video streaming service. That means only Prime subscribers can watch.

Normally an Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79 a year.

However, if you're a new customer, you can sign up for free and watch The Grand Tour and everything else available on Amazon Prime for free for 30 days. Check out more details here.

Where is The Grand Tour filmed?

Filming began in early 2018. In March, Jeremy Clarkson posted a photo from DriveTribe (the trio's social media site) of a truck driving through snow, confirming in the caption that filming was underway.

The studio segments of series three were filmed in a tent in the Cotswolds, conveniently close to Jeremy Clarkson’s house.

However, as usual the trio have been a tad more ambitious with the filming locations for the non-studio bits. Mongolia and Colombia are the two highlights, but there are plenty more places to explore in the episodes ahead.

“We did a special in Colombia. It has a lot more to it besides Pablo Escobar, and we wanted to get that across,” Richard Hammond explained.

“It’s the most ecologically diverse place on Earth. Cartagena was my favourite place this series,” Clarkson agreed, although he also had plenty to say about Mongolia.

"In Mongolia we drove for six days using nothing but the compass and we didn’t see any evidence that Man had ever existed – not a person, a jet trail, a wall, nothing," he said. "All of Mongolia is covered in what looks like grass, but it’s actually rosemary, sage and thyme. As you drive, the smell is heavenly. The producers packed everything we would need for a week, without including any alcohol...”

Producer Andy Wilman has also disclosed that the trio had been filming in China, the USA, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The Grand Tour series three will also feature three epic 'specials', in Colombia, Mongolia and Nevada.

New episode details will be released closer to the air date, but check out where The Grand Tour is travelling to in upcoming episodes below.

The Grand Tour Season 3 Episode 1 – Motown Funk

Release date: 18th January

Filming locations: Detroit, Donnington Park

Season 3 Episode 2 Part 1 – Colombia Special

Release date: 25th January

Filming locations: Colombia

What is going to happen in The Grand Tour series 3?

Back in June, Amazon released a picture of Jeremy Clarkson dressed as a mustachioed traffic warden while filming series 3, so we know there'll be some unusual cosplay involved...

On top of this, producer Andy Wilman did debut some footage from the series at the Amazon Prime Video's European showcase event in London at the beginning of October, which featured a clip of unlikely guest star Mary Beard, who was seen in conversation with Jeremy Clarkson.

They've also returned to their own test-track, fondly known by the trio as the “Eboladrome” because of its resemblance to the shape of the Ebola virus.

Producer Wilman explained that they felt they had to "live up to" the name The Grand Tour this year, and that he is "quietly confident about this one" – so we're expecting big things.

Is there a trailer for The Grand Tour series 3?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video unveiled a first look at the same time as the release date.

The new footage promises more of the same epic road trips that have become a hallmark of Clarkson series, including trips to Colombia, Mongolia, China, Sweden and Detroit.

At the end of the trailer Clarkson asks, "What is the budget for our show?" to which May replies, "Smaller than it was."

Watch The Grand Tour series three trailer below.

Will there be more of The Grand Tour after series three?

Amazon has confirmed that The Grand Tour will be back for a fourth series – but that there will be a number of changes when the show returns.

The new-look Grand Tour will focus on big road trips and specials, ditching the studio segments and not-always-successful celebrity interviews.

Amazon promises that series four will see the trio “take on big adventure road trips that fans around the world love”.

Clarkson recently told Radio Times that he had no plans to leave The Grand Tour, saying that "my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years.”

"I have no plans at all for after The Grand Tour," he added. "God, no. I never run out of ideas. Someone asked me, before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years.”

When are The Grand Tour season 3 live shows filming?

Amazon released three dates for the studio recordings so far. They are…

31 October 2018

7 November 2018

21 November 2018

28 November 2018

12 December 2018

The studio tent pitched up on 31st October.

Tickets for the live tour dates, which are taking place in October, November and December this year, have been released intermittently on Amazon. The first batch of applications ended on the 12th of October, but tickets for the live dates on 28th November and 12th December have been recently made available - and can be bought here.

Kep an eye on The Grand Tour's official Facebook page - where tickets will be released if there are any left to be snapped up.

What is The Grand Tour Game?

The big news for the the new season is that there is going to be an accompanying game, as introduced by James May and Richard Hammond, half-naked from a pool in the YouTube video below.

"Basically, you can be us," James May says. "All the challenges and experiences we've had, only this time, you're driving."

It comes equipped with four player split-screen, meaning fans will be able to face off against one another, and it will be released in episodic format on Playstation 4 and Xbox One from the beginning of series three.

And there's also a gameplay trailer, which you can check out below.

Advertisement

How can I watch seasons 1 and 2 of The Grand Tour?

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Grand Tour are available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video. If you don’t already have Prime, you can access it now with a 30-day free trial.