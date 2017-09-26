Coincidentally, the studio's new home in the Cotswolds also happens to be in the same area as Clarkson's own house. Convenient, hey?

The series will still see the trio travelling of course – with Croatia, Mozambique, Dubai, Spain, Switzerland, Colorado and New York included in season two's 100-day filming schedule – but the studio won’t be going with them.

Instead, Amazon is inviting fans to apply to join Clarkson, Hammond and May in the Cotswolds, with just one week to apply for tickets.

Applications for tickets to the season two studio recordings open on Tuesday 26th September and close at midnight on Tuesday 3rd October.

Andy Wilman, exec producer of The Grand Tour said: “It's clear that the most popular ‘Grand Tour’ element of the show is when the chaps are roaming the globe on their big adventures and road trips, so that's what we're doing a lot more of for this series.

“We'll keep the studio in one place, and given how accident prone they are at the minute, that can only be a good thing!"

It certainly hasn’t been an easy ride in recent months, with Hammond having that horrifying car crash in Switzerland while filming, and Clarkson suffering from life-threatening pneumonia over the summer.

Sounds like a nice relaxing home in the Cotswolds is just what the "three idiots" really need.