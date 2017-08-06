"Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain and is being treated for pneumonia."

The former Top Gear host had posted a photo of his arm, attached to a drip with hospital wrist bands, alongside the caption: "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday."

He also replied to a tweet from Jemima Goldsmith from his hospital bed.

More like this

The 57-year-old is taking a break from filming The Grand Tour. The Amazon series has been shooting all over the world but suffered a shock when Clarkson's co-presenter Richard Hammond escaped a horror crash in Switzerland which left his vehicle upturned and in flames.

He was admitted to hospital but suffered no serious injuries.

Advertisement

The Grand Tour series two is yet to announce an air date but has released a teaser trailer featuring Clarkson, Hammond and co-presenter James May.