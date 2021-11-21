Top Gear viewers name Jeremy Clarkson the best presenter

Jeremy Clarkson has been named the nation’s favourite Top Gear presenter in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, in which readers were asked to select the best presenter in the BBC show’s history since it’s 2002 reboot.

Clarkson was the runaway favourite – 50 per cent of RadioTimes.com readers named the former series host as the best Top Gear presenter, with 537 votes cast in favour of Clarkson, whose recent Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm became a surprise hit earlier this year.

Clarkson’s fellow presenter James May (nicknamed “Captain Slow” on the motor series) came in second, with 13 per cent of the vote.

However, the third member of the original trio of presenters, Richard Hammond, was beaten to the third-place spot by Chris Harris, who scored 12 per cent of the vote. By comparison, six per cent of respondents voted for Hammond.

Other entries in the Top Gear poll included Freddie Flintoff (five per cent), Paddy McGuinness (four per cent), Sabine Schmitz (four per cent), Matt LeBlanc (two per cent), Jason Dawe two per cent), Rory Reid (one per cent), and Eddie Jordan and Chris Evans (0 per cent).

Top Gear, which turns 20 next year, recently returned for a new series featuring current presenters Flintoff, Harris and McGuinness, and kicked off earlier in the month with the trio heading to the British Grand Prix to take on a group of Formula One’s finest drivers.

Last year’s series saw McGuinness crash a £250,000 Lamborghini Diablo whilst driving in Yorkshire, while Flintoff got into an accident whilst riding a motorised trike at Elvington Airfield in 2019.

The Grand Tour’s Clarkson, Hammond and May boast the longest presenting tenure on Top Gear so far, fronting the much-loved series from 2002 until 2015.

Top Gear airs on BBC One.