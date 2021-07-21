Clarkson’s Farm renewed for second season on Amazon Prime Video

Despite rumours it wouldn’t be making a comeback, Amazon has confirmed that Clarkson’s Farm will return for a second season.

The first series saw Jeremy Clarkson, aka Britain’s most unlikely farmer, spend a year attempting to learn the workings of his farm, Diddly Squat, aided by a host of hilarious characters – all of whom are set to return too.

“I’m absolutely delighted that, once again you’ll be able to spend some time with Cheerful Charlie, Gerald, Lisa and of course, Kaleb,” Clarkson said in a statement. “We are such a happy team.”

The Grand Tour host himself made a video announcing the news, though tractor driver Kaleb seems to have a suggestion for a new title for the show…

Amazon boss Dan Grabiner added: “Clarkson’s Farm is Jeremy’s unfiltered love letter to farming. It is that authenticity, charm and humour, combined with the farm’s fantastic characters, which have made the series such a remarkable hit with audiences.”

So, when will it arrive on Prime Video? And what’s going to happen? Read on for everything you need to know about Clarkson’s Farm season two.

Clarkson’s Farm season 2 release date: When is it out on Amazon Prime Video?

No release date has been announced as yet but Amazon has confirmed filming for the second series of Clarkson’s Farm has commenced.

Considering the series tracks a year in the life of the petrolhead turned farmer, we don’t expect Clarkson’s farm to land anytime soon. Season one landed on Amazon Prime Video on 11th June 2021, so RadioTimes.com predicts a summer 2022 release date.

Check back on this page for updates as we get them.

Was Clarkson’s Farm cancelled?

Clarkson’s Farm was never officially cancelled but there had been rumours it might be before the news of its renewal broke.

Despite the first series releasing in June 2021, fans had already begun a Change.org petition to get a second series commissioned. Clarkson himself had urged fans to “write to Amazon” if they wanted to see him and the gang onscreen again.

A second series was confirmed on 21st July 2021, just over a month after the first season was released.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Clarkson’s Farm about? What will happen in season 2?

A statement released by Amazon Prime Video teased what fans can expect from the second series, which will bring a “deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team”.

Tractor driver Kaleb, aka the “22-year-old foetus”, is set to return, as are stonewall builder favourite Gerald, advisor Cheerful Charlie and Jeremy’s partner Lisa, who will continue developing her shopkeeping skills.

The statement continued: “Series two promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy and co on their agricultural adventure.”

Clarkson’s Farm season 2 trailer

There isn’t a trailer yet but we’ll update this page as soon as one is released.

Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.