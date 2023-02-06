The trailer picks back up with Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper and the rest of the team, as Clarkson plans to diversify into new areas, including gaining a herd of cows and setting up a new restaurant.

A year and a half since Clarkson's Farm first debuted Prime Video , the documentary series following Jeremy Clarkson's exploits on Diddly Squat Farm is back - and we now have a trailer to give us a sense of what to expect.

On the restaurant front it seems like there will certainly be some bumps along the road, with Clarkson attending a council meeting where it is said: "The applicant's conduct is shameful. It indicates a 'give me an inch and I'll take a mile attitude'."

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for the new season teases that "Jeremy’s got big plans", including wanting a herd of cows, more chickens and "his own restaurant where he can serve up a menu entirely made up of Diddly Squat produce, with the ambition of increasing his annual profit from last year (£144)".

It also says that while "all farms are busy", Clarkson's is "about to get a whole lot busier...". Ahead of the season debuting, Clarkson spoke about how Kaleb has remained level-headed despite his 'deserved' success.

He said: "The thing about Kaleb is that he was born in Chipping Norton and, as we know from the first series, he’s never left it. He’d never been on a train, he’d never been in a taxi, he’d never been on any kind of boat. He’d certainly never been airborne. And he still doesn’t really leave Chipping Norton.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in Clarkson's Farm. Amazon Studios

"Everyone’s seen the TV show, but they still just see him doing his business as usual, so his life hasn’t changed. Maybe if he went to Los Angeles and people were coming up to him in the street, then that would be a surprise to him. But he isn’t going to Los Angeles or London or Nice. He doesn’t have a passport.

"What tends to affect famous people is when they get recognised when they’re in Sydney or Moscow. They go to African villages and start thinking, 'I’m so famous, I must find someone to make me a cup of coffee.' But Kaleb just sits on his tractor - rarely more than a stone’s throw from where he’s always lived."

The new season arrives as the show's future has been thrown into doubt, with reports suggesting Prime Video will not be moving forward with the series beyond its already confirmed third season.

This follows controversy surrounding Clarkson's comments in a column he wrote for The Sun, in which he expressed a desire to see Meghan Markle "made to parade naked through the streets" while crowds "throw lumps of excrement at her".

He later apologised for the piece and revealed that he had reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex directly.

"I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry," Clarkson said.

Clarkson's Farm season 2 will land on Amazon Prime Video on 10th February 2023. Season 1 is available to stream now. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

