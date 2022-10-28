While season 2 of the reality-docuseries is set to air in a few months time, production on a third season is currently in progress on Chipping Norton's Diddly Squat Farm.

Amazon Prime Video has renewed Clarkson's Farm for a third season ahead of its return in early 2023.

The Grand Tour star will be joined by his girlfriend Lisa, friends Kaleb, Gerald and Charlie, as well as "a few new characters", as they tackle the ever-unpredictable world of British farming.

"I'm genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm. I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy," Clarkson said in a statement.

While Kaleb Cooper, the farmer who received a National Television Award nomination this year for TV Expert, added that he's "over the moon to be taking part again".

"Well, they do say third time's a charm! Maybe this will be the season that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer!"

Season 3 will see Clarkson invent new and creative ways to use the 513 acres of his farm that is currently unused, while fans can expect "more agricultural antics and typical Clarkson-crafted schemes".

Clarkson's Farm debuted on Amazon Prime Video last year, following the former Top Gear star as he tried to turn 1,000 acres of land into a working farm whilst dealing with the worst farming weather in decades, unresponsive crops, misbehaving animals and an unexpected pandemic.

Back in August, Prime Video's Dan Grabiner revealed that filming on season 2 had "just about wrapped".

"It looks amazing I think it's fair to say. We're so excited to share it with customers, we're just going into the edit now and it's looking very good."

He also teased that the new instalment will feature more of Kaleb and Gerald, who fans will be able to "understand a little bit more of" this time around.

