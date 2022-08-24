Amazon boss gives update on "amazing" Clarkson’s Farm season 2

The series was renewed for a second season earlier this year, but now we've finally got a hint as to where the new run is in its production, and what we can expect from the episodes.

It's been over a year since Amazon Prime Video introduced us to Clarkson's Farm , the documentary series starring Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to take over the management of his Diddly Squat farm.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International TV Festival 2022, Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Originals at Amazon Studios, revealed: "Season 2 has just about wrapped filming. It looks amazing I think it's fair to say. We're so excited to share it with customers, we're just going into the edit now and it's looking very good."

He also added that fans can expect to see more from Kaleb and Gerald in the new season, saying: "You can understand a little bit more of Gerald this time. We think maybe every season you'll understand a few more words of Gerald."

Jeremy Clarkson and Gerald Cooper in Clarkson's Farm. Amazon Studios

It comes after Clarkson revealed on Twitter that he finished filming earlier this month, admitting that editing on the series would be a "long process", so we may not see the new season for a while.

Grabiner also revealed that Amazon had originally planned for the series to be a "relatively contained" show but that it "grew and grew and grew" once viewers had a chance to see it.

Amazon previously teased that the new season will give a "deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team".

Earlier this year, Amazon shared the first set of images from the new season, featuring Clarkson engaged in all the agricultural antics we've come to expect.

