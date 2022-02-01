Jeremy Clarkson shares first look at Clarkson's Farm season 2

The streamer, which released the first season of Clarkson's Farm back in July, shared a few first-look images as filming on the new episodes started on the Grand Tour presenter's Cotswolds plot.

Jeremy Clarkson is back in his tractor for another season of Clarkson's Farm , with Amazon Prime Video revealing that filming on the docuseries has begun.

In the pictures, we watch as the Diddly Squat Farm crew, including Lisa, Kaleb, Cheerful Charlie and Gerald, get back to work whilst keeping a watchful eye on Clarkson and his agricultural antics.

In one photo, we see Clarkson riding a tractor as Kaleb lies in the vehicle's shovel, while in another, the broadcaster is seen kissing his girlfriend Lisa Hogan while Kaleb awkwardly looks away.

While Amazon is yet to announce the official release date for season 2, the platform has teased that the upcoming season will bring a "deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team".

Season 1 followed Clarkson as he took over farming duties on a thousand-acre plot of Oxfordshire land from a retired local farmer.

Renaming the farm Diddly Squat, the hit documentary saw Clarkson buy equipment, set up a farm shop and get stuck into lambing season whilst dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

