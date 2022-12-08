Jeremy Clarkson’s farming series first launched onto our screens in 2021, following the broadcaster, AKA Britain’s most unlikely farmer, as he attempted to run a 1,000 acre farm in the Cotswolds alongside a host of hilarious characters – all of whom are set to return, too.

Clarkson’s Farm season 2 will be back on our screens in early 2023, Amazon Prime Video has revealed.

In a new post shared on Instagram by Clarkson and the streaming platform, he revealed Clarkson's Farm season 2 will be back on our screens on 10th February 2023.

The first picture of Clarkson and farm worker Kaleb Cooper who appears on the show read: "Clarkson's Farm fans! We've got a surprise for ewe."

The next slide said: "Jeremy has lost 10 acres of crops in his first year of farming," with the number 10 written in bold.

The next photo read: "Kaleb gets his hair cut in February," followed by: "It can take 2023 hours for a potato to grow."

Referring to land agent Charlie Ireland, the next photo read: "Charlie's favourite season is spring," before the last photo of a group of sheep read: "Jeremy had two painful sheep encounters in season 1."

Kaleb also commented on the post, writing: "Roll on 10th of feb".

Clarkson's Farm season 2. Amazon

Amazon shared a few first-look images for season 2 back in February 2022 as filming on the new episodes kicked off.

The pictures gave fans their first glimpse at the Diddly Squat Farm crew, including Lisa, Kaleb, Cheerful Charlie and Gerald as they sprung back into action, with one photo (above) showing Clarkson riding a tractor as Kaleb lies in the vehicle's shovel.

The upcoming season will bring a "deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team", Amazon previously teased.

Clarkson's Farm season 2 will land on Amazon Prime Video on 10th February 2023. Season 1 is available to stream now. Sign up for Amazon Prime Video for £8.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.