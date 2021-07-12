Jeremy Clarkson urges fans to “write to Amazon” as he confirms Clarkson’s Farm is yet to be renewed
The documentary series was released on the streamer last month.
Jeremy Clarkson has debunked rumours that a second series of Clarkson’s Farm is in production, urging fans to write to Amazon if they wish to see more episodes.
Released last month, the show chronicles the television presenter’s attempts at running a farm in the Cotswolds and has proved hugely popular among his loyal fanbase.
However, a second season is not yet a safe bet as Clarkson has confirmed on Twitter that Amazon is yet to order another entry in the documentary series.
When asked by one user whether filming was underway, the former Top Gear host said: “No. We aren’t. Write to Amazon, it’s their decision.”
Several fans tagged Amazon Prime Video’s social media handles in response to the tweet, praising the show and demanding more episodes be produced.
RadioTimes.com understands that no final decision has yet been made on the future of Clarkson’s Farm.
Fan campaigns have proven to be rather hit and miss in recent years, with social media drives securing futures for Lucifer and Sanditon, while other cult favourites like The OA and Manifest have so far seen less success.
Clarkson’s Farm received a generally positive reception from television critics, while fans have been very kind to the show, propelling it to a remarkably high 9.3/10 user rating on IMDb.
The documentary is Clarkson’s second for Amazon Prime Video, having first joined the service back in 2016 with motoring programme The Grand Tour, which saw him reunite with Top Gear’s Richard Hammond and James May.
Clarkson's Farm is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.