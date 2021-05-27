Clarkson’s Farm release date: guide to Jeremy Clarkson’s Amazon Prime Video series

Jeremy Clarkson is swapping flash cars for a tractor on his new Amazon Prime Video farming series, Clarkson’s Farm.

The broadcaster, who many will recognise from The Grand Tour with James May and Richard Hammond, is trying his hand at agriculture after purchasing a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside.

Along with the help of some local farmers, he’ll plant some seeds and raise some animals on his farm.

But, with very little farming experience, how will Clarkson fare on the farm?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, including the release date, trailer and what viewers can expect.

Clarkson’s Farm release date

Clarkson’s Farm will launch on Friday, 11th June on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Clarkson’s Farm about?

Filmed throughout the course of the farming year in 2019, Clarkson’s Farm shows viewers Jeremy in a whole new light as he takes on the biggest farming challenge in his career.

The series will capture the ups and downs of Jeremy’s farming experience, while covering major event over the year, including severe floods and the impact of COVID-19 on the farming industry.

Sharing a statement on the new series, Amazon said: “Jeremy Clarkson is a journalist, a broadcaster, and a man who travels the world to slide sideways in supercars while shouting. He is not a farmer, which is unfortunate because he’s bought a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside and decided to run it himself, despite knowing nothing whatsoever about farming. The series follows an intense, backbreaking and frequently hilarious year in the life of Britain’s most unlikely farmer and his team, as they contend with the worst farming weather in decades, disobedient animals, unresponsive crops, and an unexpected pandemic.”

“Helped only by his gang of agricultural associates, Clarkson quickly discovers that a modern farmer must be a conservationist, scientist, shepherd, shopkeeper, midwife, engineer, accountant and tractor driver, often at the same time. Despite the calamities that ensue, this is most definitely not ‘The Grand Tour goes farming’.

“Here on the farm the failures have real emotional consequences and Jeremy, completely out of his comfort zone, must lean on others as he strives to grow crops, rear sheep and pull off environmental projects that are close to his heart. And yes, you read that last bit correctly. This is Jeremy Clarkson as you’ve never seen him before.”

Clarkson is looking forward to showing this new side to him, telling DriveTribe ahead of the launch: “I’m looking forward to people’s reactions to it because it’s like nothing I’ve done before. Nobody falls over, nobody catches fire, nobody explodes. It’s a quiet genteel look at how farming is done and how I react to it. It’s a nice programme. And there are some amazing facts about farming.”

Is there a trailer for Clarkson’s Farm?

There most certainly is, and it looks like viewers are for a right show when the farming series airs.

You can watch it below:

Clarkson’s Farm will launch Friday 11th June on Amazon Prime Video. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.