Jeremy Clarkson talks about the difficult parts of filming Clarkson’s Farm: “Nobody likes killing an animal”

Jeremy Clarkson is heading to the farm for his new Amazon Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm. After purchasing a 1000-acre farm in the English Countryside, The Grand Tour co-host will be joined by some local farmers as he learns the tricks of the trade.

While the Clarkson’s Farm trailer shows the presenter having a whale of a time, it’s not all a bed of roses as Clarkson opened up about the hard parts of working on the farm.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, ahead of the show’s launch on June 11th, he said: “Well it wasn’t fun. Nobody likes killing an animal. You’d be deranged. You’d be a sociopath! But you’ve got to experience the business.

He continued: “We all like having a roast. I appreciate some people eat seeds and weeds, but normal people eat meat and they like to enjoy a Sunday roast and that’s what has to happen. And that was my first experience of it, where I raised these sheep and I actually got to know those species quite well. I used to go and feed them every night and it was a fantastic moment as I nearly abdicated the responsibility.”

While Clarkson has no plans to go “vegan”, he didn’t find it easier working on the farm with animals.

He said: “And then all the lambs I gave birth to. I actually delivered them, nurtured them, raised them, watched them grow, watched their tails fall off, watched their balls fall off. It’s a process. I’m not prepared to go vegan; that would be silly, but it was a process you have to go through to run a farm.”

There was some parts he enjoyed from the farming experience, however, with Clarkson admitting: “I much prefer the cereal side of it. Sheep are complicated to keep and expensive and you make no money. When you shear a sheep – take of its wooly coat in the summer so it’s happier – it costs you £1.45 to have it sheared and the wools worth 30p, so it’s not really a business proposition.”

He added: “Yeah it wasn’t easy but it will become easier with time!”

Clarkson's Farm will launch Friday 11th June on Amazon Prime Video.