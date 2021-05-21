Watch the trailer for Jeremy Clarkson’s new series Clarkson’s Farm
The Grand Tour presenter attempts to run a farm in his new Amazon Prime Video series.
Published:
Amazon Prime Video has released its first look trailer for Clarkson’s Farm, a new series following Jeremy Clarkson as he swaps sports cars for tractors in an attempt to run his own farm.
At the start of the series, set over the course of a year, Clarkson has purchased a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside and decided to run it himself. There’s only one slight problem: he knows nothing whatsoever about farming.
Luckily his team and various neighbours know a bit more than Clarkson, as seen in the latest trailer, in which we meet various local characters who impart nuggets of wisdom to the clueless, would-be-farmer.
As the official synopsis puts it, “Jeremy Clarkson is a journalist, a broadcaster, and a man who travels the world to slide sideways in supercars while shouting. He is not a farmer, which is unfortunate because he’s bought a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside and decided to run it himself, despite knowing nothing whatsoever about farming.
“The series follows an intense, backbreaking and frequently hilarious year in the life of Britain’s most unlikely farmer and his team, as they contend with the worst farming weather in decades, disobedient animals, unresponsive crops, and an unexpected pandemic.”
However, the series is “most definitely not “The Grand Tour goes farming”, as failures on the farm have “real emotional consequences and Jeremy, completely out of his comfort zone, must lean on others as he strives to grow crops, rear sheep and pull off environmental projects that are close to his heart”.
Clarkson's Farm arrives on Friday 11th June on Amazon Prime Video.