Lucifer season 6 release date: Latest news on the fantasy drama’s final episodes

The second half of Lucifer season five may have taken its time getting here but it didn’t hold back on major status quo changes that set the stage for an epic final outing.

Once upon a time, the cult favourite fantasy drama was due to end with its fifth instalment but Netflix made the last-minute decision to add one more season onto their initial order.

While there was some concern that this would muck up the original ending plotted out by showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, the creative partners have assured fans these additional episodes only enhance their plans.

There’s certainly a lot to unpack in season six, with (final spoiler warning) Lucifer now taking over the family business following his father’s retirement, becoming the new God to the wider universe.

Read on for everything we know so far about Lucifer season six, including possible release date, cast, plot theories and more.

Will there be a season 6 of Lucifer?

Yes! There’s no confirmed release date for Lucifer season six just yet but filming has been completed on the final batch of episodes, so they are already in the post-production stage.

The shoot came to an emotional end in March 2021, with co-stars Tom Ellis and DB Woodside sending heartfelt messages via social media after performing their final scenes together.

“Last scene with my brother @tomellis17… and I cannot stop crying,” Woodside wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for everything, brother. You are a divine talent and a true Gentleman. I love you mate.”

Ellis replied: “I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years… I enjoyed every minute of it. Thank you for being such a force and such a friend… you are the real deal.”

I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years….I enjoyed every minute of it. Thank you for being such a force and such a friend…you are the real deal. ❤️😈 https://t.co/DPvzUuwloe — tom ellis (@tomellis17) March 12, 2021

Lucifer season four was released in May 2019, roughly one year after season three concluded on FOX, but season five part one took longer to arrive due to delays caused by COVID-19, launching in August 2020.

For season five part two, Lucifer has returned to its original May slot, so it’s possible that Netflix will hold season six until next year to space out the episodes evenly.

For this reason, RadioTimes.com predicts Lucifer season six will be available to stream on Netflix by May 2022, but the streamer could potentially drop the final episodes earlier given that filming has already been completed.

Lucifer season 6 cast

Most of the Lucifer cast are expected to return for the final season, led by Tom Ellis and Lauren German as star-crossed lovers Lucifer and Chloe.

We can also expect to see more from DB Woodside as the celestial Amenadiel and Rachael Harris as therapist Dr Linda Martin, with the duo still co-parenting their mortal son.

Aimee Garcia will also return as LAPD colleague Ella Lopez but it remains to be seen whether Kevin Alejandro will make an appearance as the hilariously awkward Detective Dan Espinoza.

Of course, the character was tragically killed off in the second half of season five but, given that this show has visited the afterlife multiple times before, we’re not ruling out a cameo – perhaps in the final episode.

Lesley Ann-Brandt and Inbar Lavi are also strong contenders to return as Mazikeen and Eve respectively, whose romance was just getting off the ground towards the end of season five.

Scarlett Estevez will also most likely reprise her role as Trixie Espinoza, the young daughter of Chloe and Dan, who has been a recurring character since the series began.

We also expect to see more from Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter after his brief debut as Carol Corbett, an old friend who Dan had been attempting to set up with Ella before his death.

Carol and Ella eventually meet at his funeral and seem to get along well, so it seems possible that the character could return to be the perfect match our favourite forensic scientist has long been searching for.

Merrin Dungey (The Resident) is joining the cast for season six, where she will play a non-nonsense cop named Sonya who strikes up a bond with Amenadiel, who’s been considering joining the force.

Meanwhile, Deadpool star Brianna Hildebrand will also make her debut as angsty angel Rory, who seems poised to walk down the same rebellious path that Lucifer did so long ago.

It seems unlikely that Dennis Haysbert will return to the role of God, as the character was given a definitive farewell in season five part two, moving to an alternate reality for his retirement.

For reference, here’s the full Lucifer cast list:

Tom Ellis plays Lucifer Morningstar/Michael Demiurgos

Lauren German plays Chloe Decker

DB Woodside plays Amenadiel

Lesley Ann-Brandt plays Mazikeen

Kevin Alejandro plays Dan Espinoza

Rachael Harris plays Linda Martin

Aimee Garcia plays Ella Lopez

Scarlett Estevez plays Beatrice ‘Trixie’ Espinoza

Inbar Lavi plays Eve

Dennis Haysbert plays God

Scott Porter plays Carol Corbett

Is there a Lucifer season 6 trailer?

Not just yet! Lucifer season five part two landed on Netflix on Friday 28th May and we expect the streamer will want to give it some time to breathe before teasing the next instalment.

We’ll keep an eye out for the Lucifer season six trailer and update this page when it drops, so keep checking back.

Lucifer season 6 episodes

Courtesy of the Lucifer Writers’ Room on Twitter, we now know what the Lucifer season six episode titles are and fans are already speculating over what their relevance could be.

As longtime viewers will be aware, each episode title is derived from a line spoken in the episode, so sometimes they can offer hints about events happening in the story.

Here are the Lucifer season six episode titles:

Episode one: “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here”

Episode two: “Buckets of Baggage”

Episode three: “Yabba Dabba Do Me”

Episode four: “Pin The Tail on the Baddie”

Episode five: “The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar”

Episode six: “A Lot Dirtier Than That”

Episode seven: “My Best Fiend”

Episode eight: “Save The Devil, Save The World”

Episode nine: “Goodbye, Lucifer”

Episode 10: “Partners ‘Til The End”

Those final three episodes sound suitably climactic but we’ll have to wait and see what they have in store for Lucifer Morningstar and Chloe Decker (also known as Deckerstar).

Lucifer season 6 plot theories

The Lucifer season five ending has likely left many fans with jaws on the floor as Lucifer was triumphantly revealed to have been chosen as the new God, replacing his retired father in the role.

His celestial brothers and sisters – including the devious Michael – bowed down before him, suggesting they accept him in this major career change but it remains to be seen exactly how he will wield his new powers.

Expect season six to delve into some of the actions that Lucifer takes as he settles into his new job, as well as the impact that his new responsibilities have on his relationship with Chloe.

When Lucifer was confirmed to for a surprise season six renewal, some fans worried it would interfere with the plans that showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson originally had for the show but they have attempted to settle these fears.

“What we realised is that the last bit of that [series] finale episode was actually a lot of great stories sped up just to give us a satisfying ending for all our characters,” Modrovich told Entertainment Weekly.

She added: “We literally lobbed off Act 6 and went, ‘Let’s take what happens in Act 6 in a scene and dive into it, and really explore how our characters end up where they ended up.’ So, that ended up being our nugget for season six.

“In addition to what we’re opening up from that ending, we thought of one giant story that just needed to be told, so that’s what really stuck the landing for us.”

Lucifer co-star DB Woodside has also teased what the final season has in store for his character, the angel Amenadiel, who he hints will have a new romantic interest in the concluding chapters.

“He does find love, but he finds it in a very different way,” said Woodside in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “In a way that I think is going to shock the fans, surprise them and then it’s going to be unexpected.

“But I think it’s going to make them very, very happy. It’s the perfect ending for someone like Amenadiel. He has a lot of love to give and he will receive a lot of love.”

Woodside will also step behind the camera for season six to try his hand at directing, confirming to TVLine that his entry in the Lucifer saga is a bottle episode, i.e. taking place in a single location.

“My episode is unlike any episode that people have seen,” he told the publication. “It takes place over one long night, and it’s everyone kind of sitting around talking.

“All I can say is that it was a lot of fun and I feel privileged to have received that episode, because I think you’re going to see some of the cast in ways that you haven’t been able to see them before.”

Lucifer seasons four and five are available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix.

