Tom Ellis and DB Woodside film final Lucifer scene together: “Thank you for everything brother”

The final series of the hit fantasy drama is currently in production.

Tom Ellis and DB Woodside shared emotional messages on social media announcing they have filmed their final scene together on hit fantasy drama Lucifer.

The sixth season of the show, which was announced last year is currently filming – and production appears to be close to wrapping.

Taking to Twitter, Woodside, who plays Lucifer’s older brother Amenadiel on the show, wrote, “Last scene with my brother @tomellis17 … and I can not stop crying.

Thank you for everything, brother. You are a divine talent and a true Gentleman. I love you mate.”

And Ellis responded by quote-tweeting Woodside’s message and adding, “I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years…. I enjoyed every minute of it.

“Thank you for being such a force and such a friend… you are the real deal.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the show, which has become something of a sensation during its run so far, picking up a huge cult following.
The series had originally aired on Fox, but was picked up by Netflix from season four onwards after its initial cancellation provoked an outcry from its fiercely loyal fanbase.
Before the final season, the second half of the fifth run is still due to air, with no release date having been confirmed as of yet.
The first eight episodes of the season debuted on Netflix last August and ended on an epic cliffhanger which saw God (Dennis Haysbert) descend from the heavens to intervene in a brawl between his feuding children – so it’s fair to say fans have a lot of questions ahead of the show’s return.
