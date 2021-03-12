Tom Ellis and DB Woodside film final Lucifer scene together: “Thank you for everything brother”
The final series of the hit fantasy drama is currently in production.
Tom Ellis and DB Woodside shared emotional messages on social media announcing they have filmed their final scene together on hit fantasy drama Lucifer.
The sixth season of the show, which was announced last year is currently filming – and production appears to be close to wrapping.
Taking to Twitter, Woodside, who plays Lucifer’s older brother Amenadiel on the show, wrote, “Last scene with my brother @tomellis17 … and I can not stop crying.
“Thank you for everything, brother. You are a divine talent and a true Gentleman. I love you mate.”
And Ellis responded by quote-tweeting Woodside’s message and adding, “I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years…. I enjoyed every minute of it.
“Thank you for being such a force and such a friend… you are the real deal.”
