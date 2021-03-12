Tom Ellis and DB Woodside film final Lucifer scene together: “Thank you for everything brother”

Tom Ellis and DB Woodside shared emotional messages on social media announcing they have filmed their final scene together on hit fantasy drama Lucifer.

Advertisement

The sixth season of the show, which was announced last year is currently filming – and production appears to be close to wrapping.

Taking to Twitter, Woodside, who plays Lucifer’s older brother Amenadiel on the show, wrote, “Last scene with my brother @tomellis17 … and I can not stop crying.

“Thank you for everything, brother. You are a divine talent and a true Gentleman. I love you mate.”

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

And Ellis responded by quote-tweeting Woodside’s message and adding, “I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years…. I enjoyed every minute of it.

Advertisement

“Thank you for being such a force and such a friend… you are the real deal.”

I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years….I enjoyed every minute of it. Thank you for being such a force and such a friend…you are the real deal. ❤️😈 https://t.co/DPvzUuwloe — tom ellis (@tomellis17) March 12, 2021

Fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the show, which has become something of a sensation during its run so far, picking up a huge cult following.

The series had originally aired on Fox, but was picked up by Netflix from season four onwards after its initial cancellation provoked an outcry from its fiercely loyal fanbase.

Before the final season, the second half of the fifth run is still due to air, with no release date having been confirmed as of yet.

The first eight episodes of the season debuted on Netflix last August and ended on an epic cliffhanger which saw God (Dennis Haysbert) descend from the heavens to intervene in a brawl between his feuding children – so it’s fair to say fans have a lot of questions ahead of the show’s return.