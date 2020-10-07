In August, the first of half season five was released (you can read our Lucifer season five review here) on the streaming service, which die-hard fans avidly binged through in no time at all.

However, there had been some concern over when Lucifer season 5 part 2 would arrive, given that filming had been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

Fortunately, co-showrunner Joe Henderson has now confirmed that season five has entirely wrapped and Team Lucifer are now busy getting it ready for release.

"Today is our first day of shooting Lucifer season 6," he said in a Twitter post. "So happy we've finished up season 5, and we will be working our buns off to get it finished and to Netflix!"

He added: "Thanks to our incredible cast and crew for working hard and safe and delivering a kickass finale."

Lucifer had initially planned to finish with season five, but an additional sixth season was greenlit earlier this year following successful contract negotiations with the Lucifer cast.

Some fans voiced concern that derailing the original plan could result in an unsatisfying finale, but Henderson has previously rebutted this idea.

He told EW.com: “It’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me [is now] so much more interestingly that it breaks my heart to think we weren’t [originally] going to do it this way.”

There's sure to be great interest in how the fantasy saga wraps up, particularly on whether Lucifer and Chloe get their happy ever after.

But before all that, they have plenty to deal with in season five, part two; Lucifer's brother Michael is causing havoc on Earth, while God himself has just descended from the heavens - it's safe to say we have plenty of Lucifer questions.

Lucifer season five part two is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 28th May 2021. It is set to consist of another eight episodes.

