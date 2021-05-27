Meet the cast of Lucifer on Netflix

The stakes have never been higher as the cast are back for Lucifer season 5 part 2, which sees the formal introduction of a major new cast member.

Dennis Haysbert made a brief appearance in the weighty role of God during the midseason finale, but the upcoming episodes will give us a better idea of his personality and intentions on Earth.

Netflix’s fantasy drama reunites Haysbert with his 24 co-star DB Woodside, as well as putting him in memorable scenes with every member of the main cast.

Read on for all the essential information on the full Lucifer cast, including series leads Tom Ellis and Lauren German.

Tom Ellis plays Lucifer and Michael

Netflix

Who is Lucifer? Lucifer Morningstar is a fallen angel and the former Lord of Hell, who moves to Los Angeles for a serious lifestyle change. He soon meets Detective Chloe Decker and becomes a consultant for the LAPD, solving murders with his God-given ability to extract secret desires from the humans he meets. At the end of season four, he left Earth to return to hell, where his demons were getting out of hand, but returned when his devious twin Michael attempted to take his place.

Who is Michael? Michael is Lucifer’s twin brother, with whom he has always had a rivalry. He comes down to Earth from heaven after Lucifer returns “home” and attempts to take over his life in Los Angeles. However, he is quickly found out and Lucifer severely scars his face to prevent him from pulling such a stunt again. In the closing moments of season 5A, a fight between Lucifer, Michael and Amenadiel is interrupted by the sudden arrival of God.

What else has Tom Ellis been in? Tom Ellis may be known to fans of British comedy as Gary, the handsome waiter in Miranda Hart’s self-titled BBC sitcom.

Lauren German plays Detective Chloe Decker

Netflix

Who is Detective Decker? Decker is Lucifer’s crime-solving partner at the LAPD. Since the moment they met, he has flirted with her regularly but only recently have they started getting serious about their relationship. In the midseason finale, Lucifer very nearly told her that he loved her but was interrupted by an argument between his celestial brothers. In the season five part two trailer, he seems to have regressed, telling Chloe that if he ever told her those three words, it would be a lie.

What else has Lauren German been in? Prior to joining Lucifer, German had main roles in US dramas Hawaii Five-0 and Chicago Fire.

DB Woodside plays Amenadiel

Netflix

Who is Amenadiel? Amenadiel is Lucifer’s brother, an angel who comes down to Earth initially to convince Lucifer to go back to hell. However, he too begins to enjoy life in the mortal realm, even fathering a baby with a psychotherapist named Dr Linda Martin. Recently, Amenadiel has struggled to come to terms with the fact that his son is mortal human rather than a celestial like himself.

What else has DB Woodside been in? Woodside’s past roles include Robin Wood on the teen fantasy series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Wayne Palmer on action-packed drama 24.

Lesley Ann-Brandt plays Mazikeen

Netflix

Who is Mazikeen? Mazikeen is a demon who came up to Earth with Lucifer and was once ferociously loyal to him. However, as he has become more distant from her, she has acted increasingly unpredictably – most recently, teaming up with Michael, who promised he could get her a soul. She remains heartbroken after admitting her love for Eve, the first woman, as those feelings were not reciprocated.

What else has Lesley Ann-Brandt been in? Brandt broke out on historical drama Spartacus: Blood and Sand, where she played the role of Naevia. She also appeared in the TNT fantasy series The Librarians, which starred X-Men icon Rebecca Romijn.

Kevin Alejandro plays Dan Espinoza

Netflix

Who is Dan Espinoza? Dan is Chloe’s ex-husband and the father of her daughter, who works alongside her at the LAPD. Historically, he has had a bad relationship with Lucifer, who frequently makes jokes at his expense and refers to him as “Detective Douche.” In season five part one, Dan discovered Lucifer is indeed the devil and was manipulated by Michael into attempting to kill him. Of course, this proved unsuccessful and Lucifer later became obsessed with plotting revenge on his nemesis.

What else has Kevin Alejandro been in? Alejandro played Nate Moretta on acclaimed crime drama Southland, Jesus Velazquez on HBO’s True Blood, and the villainous Sebastian Blood on DC Comics series Arrow.

Rachael Harris plays Dr Linda Martin

Netflix

Who is Dr Linda Martin? Linda is Lucifer’s psychotherapist, who knows of his true identity as the genuine Lord of Hell. She has become intimately involved in the celestial world herself, having had a human baby with the celestial Amenadiel. The two are co-parents and good friends but are not in a committed relationship with each other.

What else has Rachael Harris been in? Prior to joining Lucifer, she played Sheila Sazs on legal drama Suits and appeared as Susan Heffley in four Diary of a Wimpy Kid films.

Aimee Garcia plays Ella Lopez

Netflix

Who is Ella Lopez? Ella is the LAPD’s resident forensic scientist, who works on murder cases alongside Lucifer, Chloe and Dan. She still has not realised that Lucifer is the actual devil, believing him instead to be a method actor. In the first half of season five, she became involved in a romantic relationship with a man later revealed to be a serial killer and is still feeling the psychological impact in part two.

What else has Aimee Garcia been in? Garcia played Jamie Batista on long-running drama Dexter, appearing in the final three seasons. Her film roles include the 2014 RoboCop remake, and 2019’s animated The Addams Family reboot.

Dennis Haysbert plays God

Netflix

Who is God? Now that’s a big question! In the context of Lucifer, God is the creator of the universe and the father of the title character, as well as his many siblings. He made quite an entrance in season five part one’s finale, descending from the heavens to break up a brawl between Lucifer, Michael, Amenadiel and Mazikeen. Now, the trailer for part two has revealed he is looking to retire and pass on his duties to one of his children.

What else has Dennis Haysbert been in? Haysbert earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in action-packed drama series 24, where he appeared opposite Lucifer co-star DB Woodside. On the big screen, he has had roles in Far From Heaven, Jarhead, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Dear White People.

Inbar Lavi plays Eve

Netflix

Who is Eve? Eve was the first woman that God ever created and was famously thrown out of the Garden of Eden with Adam after Lucifer tempted them into eating an apple from the tree of life. Eve tracked down Lucifer at Lux in season four and the two of them briefly restarted a romantic relationship but it didn’t last. After some flirtation with Mazikeen, Eve decided to go travelling in order to find herself and hasn’t been seen since.

What else has Inbar Lavi been in? Lavi played resistance fighter Sheba in the 2017 revival of Prison Break, while she has also had guest roles on Sons of Anarchy and Stumptown.

Tricia Helfer plays Charlotte Richards/Goddess

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Who is Goddess/Charlotte Richards? Goddess is the mother of Lucifer and his siblings as well as the wife of God. When her relationship with her husband deteriorated, she possessed the body of a murdered lawyer named Charlotte Richards and became a part of Lucifer’s life in Los Angeles. Ultimately, she vacated the body, moving to an alternate dimension to create her own world but in doing so Richards was granted a second chance at life.

The formerly immoral legal counsel decided to turn over a new leaf, becoming a kinder person hoping to find justice for deserving clients rather than just a pay cheque. She became romantically involved with Dan Espinoza during this time, leaving him utterly distraught when she was murdered by Marcus Pierce (aka Cain) towards the end of season three.

What else has Tricia Helfer been in? Sci-fi fans will recognise Helfer as Number Six in the 2004 reboot of Battlestar Galactica, with later projects including Burn Notice, Two and a Half Men, Community, Suits and Van Helsing.

Tom Welling plays Marcus Pierce/Cain

Andrew H Walker/Getty

Who is Marcus Pierce/Cain? Marcus Pierce makes his debut in season three of Lucifer, first introduced as a well-regarded police lieutenant recruited to oversee the LAPD. However, it is later revealed that he is Cain, the murderous son of Adam and Eve, who has been doomed to wander the Earth for eternity after killing his brother, Abel. He attempts to strike up a romantic relationship with Chloe, hoping that her love will lift his curse, but when their relationship falls apart he heads down a dark path once more.

A botched plot to kill Amenadiel ends up taking the life of Charlotte Richards instead, just as she had started to turn her life around. His involvement in her murder incurs the wrath of Lucifer, who kills him and sends him to hell.

What else has Tom Welling been in? Welling is best known for his performance in another DC Comics show, playing Clark Kent aka Superman in ten seasons of Smallville and reprising the role for The CW’s recent Crisis on Infinite Earths. On the big screen, he played Charlie Baker in Cheaper by the Dozen and its sequel.

Graham McTavish plays Father Kinley

Getty

Who is Father Kinley? Father Kinley is an unhinged priest that Chloe Decker meets in the Vatican City, shortly after she discovers the true identity of Lucifer. She hatches a plan with him to send Lucifer back to hell, but goes back on her agreement after realising that Lucifer is no threat to humanity. Father Kinley doesn’t give up on his nefarious goals, but Eve ultimately kills him in self-defence after he attacks her.

What else has Graham McTavish been in? McTavish plays both Dougal and William MacKenzie in the fantasy drama Outlander, where he has struck up a friendship with series star Sam Heughan. The two of them recently went travelling together for a STARZ factual series titled Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham. McTavish has also starred in Preacher, 24, Prison Break and Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy.

Scarlett Estevez plays Beatrice ‘Trixie’ Espinoza

Netflix/YouTube

Who is Trixie? Trixie is Chloe and Dan’s daughter, who is well-liked by all the characters, but has a particularly close bond with Mazikeen.

What else has Scarlett Estevez been in? Estevez has appeared in Mark Wahlberg/Will Ferrell comedy Daddy’s Home and its sequel, as well as Disney Channel series Bunk’d.

Lucifer season five is available on Netflix from Friday 21st August.