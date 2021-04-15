Men in Kilts series starring Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish gets UK release date

It’s the news that Outlander fans have been waiting for – a UK release date for much-anticipated docuseries Men in Kilts, featuring the show’s stars Sam Heughan and Graham Tavish.

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will premiere on Amazon Prime Video’s premium service StarzPlay on Sunday, 9th May.

The eight-episode series highlights Scotland through the eyes of Heughan and McTavish as they take viewers along with them on their travels across the country to discover its rich history and heritage, meet various local artisans and dive into traditional food and drink, all the while meeting an extraordinary cast of real-life Scottish characters.

Heughan famously plays Jamie Fraser on Starz series Outlander, with McTavish also appearing on the show as Dougal MacKenzie in the first two seasons and as the character’s son William “Buck” MacKenzie in the fifth season.

Men in Kilts will, according to the show’s official synopsis, sees the pair “reunite for an epic adventure, exploring their heritage and meeting an incredible collection of people who truly showcase what it means to be Scottish.”

Each half-hour episode also promises to offer “the duo’s one-of-a-kind perspective on everything from Scottish clans and the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and hijinks leading the way.”

Heughan and McTavish originally conceived the original idea for Men in Kilts and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Kevin Johnston who also serves as director.

