Harley Quinn season 3 release date: Trailer, cast for DC Comics series

Good news for fans of DC Comics’ Cupid of Crime, Harley Quinn is returning to our screens for a third season later in 2021.

The critically acclaimed animated series is an altogether more grown-up take on the time-honoured anti-heroine, complete with a darker tone, adult humour and sexual content that you might not expect from a comic book adaption.

There have been 26 episodes of the hit show since it first aired in 2019, but fans have been forced to wait for news on the Mistress of Mayhem’s latest outing, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the upcoming third season.

Harley Quinn season 3 release date

Fans have had a long wait for news since Harley Quinn left our screens after the conclusion of the show’s second season in June, 2020. US streamer HBO Max announced a third season with this tweet last September.

You didn't think we'd let you down, did ya Puddin'? ♦️ Harley Quinn Season 3 is coming to HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/0r4ewwJroh — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 18, 2020

We don’t know the exact release date, but we reckon fans can expect the series to hit E4 in late 2021 or early 2022.

Harley Quinn season 3 trailer

We’re still waiting on a first-look trailer for the upcoming third season, but if you’re a newbie and are keen to get a feel for the series, you can watch the season two trailer below, which showcases Harley Quinn’s wild and chaotic tone. (Warning: contains adult content!)

Harley Quinn season 3 cast

Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory, The Flight Attendant) will once again return to voice the titular character. She’ll be joined by an all star voice cast which includes series regulars Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Tony Hale (Doctor Psycho), Ron Funches (King Shark), Jason Alexander (Sy Borgman) and Alan Tudyk as Clayface and Joker.

Harley Quinn season 3 spoilers

We are still somewhat in the dark over what to expect from season three of Harley Quinn. However fans can expect the show to explore the newfound relationship between the titular character and her partner in crime, Poison Ivy.

The duo shared a kiss in the explosive finale to season two as they rode away Thelma & Louise-style from Ivy’s abandoned wedding with Kiteman, the culmination of 26 episodes of romantic development.

A musical episode has also been rumoured (we’re here for it!) with series composer Jefferson Friedman revealing in a recent interview that the production team had long-planned to pen an instalment in the style of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Once More with Feeling.

