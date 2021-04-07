Ginny & Georgia season 2 release date: Cast, trailer and what’s next for Ginny and Marcus

After an eventful season of pop culture references, social issue exploration and even a suspected murder, there’s an awful lot to tie up in Ginny and Georgia season two.

Advertisement

Proving itself to be much more than a modern-day Gilmore Girls, the much darker comedy-drama from Netflix caused quite the social media stir during its initial run, but proved popular enough with fans that a second season is eagerly awaited.

Let’s hope that the show returns soon then as the Miller family have gotten themselves in quite a pickle – and the strained relationship between mother-daughter duo Ginny and Georgia cold be the least of their problems…

Ginny and Georgia season 2 release date

Ginny and Georgia is yet to be renewed for a second season – but given the show’s popularity, another outing for the warring Miller clan is highly likely.

Season one took four months to film and premiered in February 2021, so we could possibly expect the second season around a year later in February 2022 at the earliest – though continued COVID-19 protocols may well delay the release date by several months.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 cast

The show wouldn’t return without, of course, Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey as title characters Ginny and Georgia respectively.

Other members of the main cast likely to return include Diesel La Torraca as Georgia’s son Austin, Jennifer Robertson as neighbour Ellen, Felix Mallard as Ginny’s love interest Marcus and Sara Waisglass as Ginny’s best friend Max.

Nikki Roumel will also likely return as a teen Georgia in flashbacks – and she may well be reunited with Kyle Barry as the teenage version of Ginny’s dad Zion, with Nathan Mitchell as the adult Zion.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for season two just yet – expect one nearer release in early 2022.

However, if you’re keen for more mother-daughter drama then aftershow Ginny and Georgia: The Afterparty is streaming on Netflix now and sees the cast unpack season one – see below for a clip:

Will Ginny and Marcus get together?

Despite sleeping together in the series premiere, Ginny and Marcus never officially started dating in season one – so all eyes are on season two to see if the couple finally go the distance. However, it may be some time before that happens given that their night of passion completely broke up MANG – Max still hasn’t forgiven Ginny for going behind her back with Marcus, and ex-boyfriend Hunter no longer wants anything to do with Ginny after finding out.

There’s also the small matter of Ginny and Austin fleeing Wellsbury on a motorcycle at the end of season one. It seems inevitable that the pair will return – but their destination may have pretty big ramifications for season two.

Series star Antonia Gentry told TVLine:”When she’s packing her bag, she grabs the book that Zion gives her, and if you were paying attention, when Zion arrives and is giving her the book, you know that he included an address.

“He has that secret coded message in it, and she finds out that it’s his address to his Boston apartment. So I’m thinking it’s pretty reasonable to assume that Ginny might be headed toward Zion.”

Advertisement

Check out our Drama hub for all the latest news. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide