The shocking season 1 finale saw Ginny have to take steps to run away with younger brother Austin, after finding out her mother had killed their stepfather Kenny.

Fans have been waiting a year for the second instalment of Ginny & Georgia since it was last seen on our screens in 2021 – and it's finally landed on Netflix .

In this season, many of our burning questions are somewhat answered as Ginny attempts to move on from the knowledge that her mother is a murderer.

Not only does Ginny have to deal with the fact that her mother has killed someone, but she also has to reckon with the notion that Georgia did so in order to protect her daughter.

This new season also sees Georgia go into full blown wedding planning mode, but is it just an attempt to ignore the skeletons of the past? And how will their changing dynamic affect the mother and daughter duo, their personal lives and those around them?

Well, as many tuck into the new season of the hit Netflix drama, fans will likely be wondering whether the series will be returning for a third season. Read on for everything we know about a potential third instalment of Ginny & Georgia.

Will there be a Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Ginny & Georgia cast. Netflix COURTESY OF NETFLIX

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed if there will be a third season of Ginny & Georgia.

But it's safe to say that the coming-of-age drama has quickly garnered a legion of loyal viewers. The drama has been a hit not only because of its mother-daughter dynamics on-screen, but also because it somehow manages to weave in murder mystery, suspense and the kind of modern plot lines we expect of some of the best dramas.

More than 52 million member households chose to watch the first season in its first 28 days of premiering and it went on to make the top 10 list in 87 countries around the world. So, here's to crossing our fingers for season 3.

When would Ginny & Georgia season 3 be released?

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in Ginny & Georgia. Netflix

If previous release dates are anything to go by, we could expect a third season of Ginny & Georgia to be airing early in 2025.

This is because season 1 aired in February 2021, season 2 has been released this January 2023 and we can imagine that the third run – if confirmed – will follow the same release pattern of every two years.

What could happen in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Brianne Howey as Georgia in Ginny & Georgia. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Following on from the events of season 2, season 3 would likely continue on in the same dramatic vein. In season 2, Ginny is reckoning with her mother's secret – that she killed Ginny's stepfather Kenny in order to protect her.

While the mother-daughter duo aren't exactly on speaking terms in the first segment of season 2, their relationship goes through a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.

The series picks up exactly two weeks after Ginny stole a motorbike and took younger brother Austin. Actress Antonia Gentry (who plays Ginny) said in an interview that we meet Ginny again at a brutal point in her life.

She explains: "She's very vulnerable. She's kind of falling apart. The journey from where Ginny starts at the beginning of season 2 to where she ends is a long one. She has to get from zero back to ten. We start at zero. We start at rock bottom."

Likewise, Brianna Howey (who stars as Georgia) reveals that her character is also "pretty devastated", saying: "I think this is her absolute rock bottom. This is everything she's been trying to avoid. This is the house of cards that she's been holding onto so tightly, and it has literally all come crashing down."

Nevertheless, the second season also deals with the leading women's own personal lives and romances. The question of Ginny and Marcus's future is finally revealed, as is Georgia's own wedding to Paul which sees a dramatic last few moments unfold.

Season 2 also welcomes Gil Timmins, Georgia’s ex and Austin’s father. Could he be returning for a third season and if so, could he be stirring up his own drama? We'll just have to wait and see.

Ginny & Georgia cast: Who could be back for season 3?

Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Brianne Howey as Georgia and Antonia Gentry as Ginny in Ginny & Georgia. Netflix COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Well, we'd imagine that the leading ladies of the series would return for season 3 so we can expect that Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry will reprise their roles as Georgia Miller and Ginny Miller respectively if the show is renewed.

Here's a full list of the major characters from season 2, who could potentially be back for season 3:

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Sara Waisglass as Maxine 'Max' Baker

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia Fuller

Katie Douglas plays Abby

Nathan Mitchell as Zion

Humberly Gonzalez as Sophie

Mason Temple as Hunter

Tameka Griffiths as Bracia

Rebecca Ablack as Padma

Aaron Ashmore as Gil

Alex Mallari Jr as PI Gabriel Cordova

Is there a Ginny & Georgia season 3 trailer?

There isn't a trailer available for Ginny & Georgia season 3 as Netflix hasn't confirmed the series yet. But we'll make sure to keep this page updated if any new footage comes online.

For now, you can rewatch the season 2 trailer right here.

Ginny & Georgia seasons 1 and 2 are available now on Netflix.

