Moving to a New England town wasn't all roses and fairytales for teenage Ginny and her mother Georgia, and with a major cliffhanger at the end of season 1, fans are even more excited for the second season .

When Ginny & Georgia first landed on Netflix in February 2021, it's safe to say that it quickly became the talk of the streaming platform.

Landing on Netflix this week, the new season focuses on Ginny now having to live with the knowledge that her mother is a murderer. And with secrets and the past always threatening to rear their heads in this show, you know it'll be a season packed with revelations, emotion and pure drama.

But who will be returning and what new characters will be starring in the second season of Ginny & Georgia? Read on to find out.

Ginny & Georgia cast

Brianne Howey plays Georgia Miller

Who is Georgia Miller? The 30-year-old mother of Ginny and one of the leading stars of this show, Georgia's story came to a head at the end of season 1 when it was revealed that she killed Ginny's step-dad Kenny to protect her. Nikki Roumel plays a teen Georgia in flashbacks throughout the series.

What else has Brianne Howey been in? She has been a regular in Fox horror series The Exorcist, The Passage and Batwoman.

Antonia Gentry plays Ginny Miller

Who is Ginny Miller? Georgia's teenage daughter who, although 16 years old, is considerably more mature than her mother. In season 2, the teen will have to grapple with the newfound information that her mother is a murderer.

What else has Antonia Gentry been in? The Netflix series is Gentry's first major on-screen role, but other smaller roles include romantic comedy feature film Candy Jar and Raising Dion.

Diesel La Torraca plays Austin Miller

Who is Austin Miller? Austin is Ginny's younger half-brother who has an avid fascination with all things Harry Potter.

What else has Diesel La Torraca been in? The 11-year-old Australian-American actor may be young, but he has acted in a variety of roles already, including in The Secrets She Keeps, Lambs of God, La Brea and Little Monsters.

Jennifer Robertson plays Ellen Baker

Who is Ellen Baker? The Millers' neighbour and mother of twins Marcus and Maxine, Ellen befriends Georgia in season 1 and will likely be a friendly face in the dramatic second season.

What else has Jennifer Robertson been in? Schitt's Creek fans will recognise Robertson from the Netflix comedy series as Jocelyn Shitt, but she has also starred in Comedy Inc., Single All The Way and Wingin' It.

Felix Mallard plays Marcus Baker

Who is Marcus Baker? Marcus is one half of the Baker twins and is Ginny's love interest throughout season 1. Fans will likely be wondering if the pair will end up together in the second season after having a "will they, won't they" romance throughout the first instalment, after sleeping together in the premiere episode.

What else has Felix Mallard been in? Mallard has appeared in Australian soap Neighbours, Happy Together, Locke & Key and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Sara Waisglass plays Maxine 'Max' Baker

Who is Maxine 'Max' Baker? Max is Ellen's openly lesbian teenage daughter and Marcus's fraternal twin sister. She quickly becomes Ginny's new best friend.

What else has Sara Waisglass been in? Waisglass has appeared in numerous roles including in children's sitcom Overruled, Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class. She also starred in 2017 feature film Mary Goes Round.

Scott Porter plays Mayor Paul Randolph

Who is Mayor Paul Randolph? Paul is the mayor of Wellsbury, Massachusetts and is Georgia's fiancé.

What else has Scott Porter been in? Widely known for his role in Friday Night Lights, Porter has also starred in Bandslam, The Good Wife and Hart of Dixie.

Raymond Ablack plays Joe

Who is Joe? The owner of local farm-to-table restaurant Blue Farm Café, Joe is a friendly face throughout season 1 and will likely be in the second season. He knew Georgia briefly as a teenager and in flashbacks, where he is played by Yatharth Bhatt.

What else has Raymond Ablack been in? Ablack has starred in Degrassi: The Next Generation but many will recognise him from supporting roles in Orphan Black, Narcos, Shadowhunters and most recently, Netflix's Maid.

Chelsea Clark plays Norah

Who is Norah? A part of the MANG (Max-Abby-Norah-Ginny) group, Norah is a friend of Max and Ginny.

What else has Chelsea Clark been in? Clark is best known for playing Esme Song in four seasons of Degrassi: Next Class, but also wrote, produced and starred in 2022 mini-series Ezra.

Sabrina Grdevich plays Cynthia Fuller

Who is Cynthia Fuller? Cynthia is a local mother and real estate agent who ran against Paul for mayor in season 1.

What else has Sabrina Grdevich been in? Grdevich has starred in Mile Zero, Lola, Slasher and Kim's Convenience.

Katie Douglas plays Abby

Who is Abby? Abby is another friend of Max and Ginny and part of the MANG (Max-Abby-Norah-Ginny) group. Throughout season 1, it was clear to see that Abby is insecure about herself and would often make rude remarks about her friends.

What else has Katie Douglas been in? Douglas has appeared in Spooksville and has had leading roles in Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey and Level 16, as well as police comedy-drama series Pretty Hard Cases.

The second season of Ginny & Georgia also stars:

Nathan Mitchell as Zion

Humberly Gonzalez as Sophie

Mason Temple as Hunter

Tameka Griffiths as Bracia

Rebecca Ablack as Padma

Aaron Ashmore as Gil

Alex Mallari Jr as PI Gabriel Cordova

Ginny & Georgia season 2 is available from Netflix on January 5th 2023. Season 1 is available now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

