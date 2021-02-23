Ginny and Georgia release date: Netflix drama cast, trailer, and latest news

Gilmore Girls meets long-cons and run-ins with the law in Netflix series Ginny & Georgia.

Advertisement

The 10-part first season has a similar set-up to the famously fast-talking, mother-and-daughter series (also available on the streamer) – like Rory and Lorelai Gilmore, Ginny and her mum Georgia (who had her when she was just 15) are more like friends than the usual child-and-parent.

And also just like the Gilmores, they hope to start afresh in the picturesque New England area. However, Georgia has a darker past than Lorelai Gilmore, and it may just come back to haunt her.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ginny & Georgia.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Ginny & Georgia release date

The series Ginny & Georgia will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 24th February 2021.

What is Ginny & Georgia about?

The show follows Ginny, her little half-brother Austin, and their irrepressible, single mother, Georgia, whose approach to parenting can be summarised with her line: “We’re like the Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs.”

The show’s synopsis reads: “Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life… and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.”

Ginny & Georgia cast

Brianne Howey plays Georgia and Antonia Gentry plays Ginny, the two central characters, alongside Ginny’s half-brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca).

Other characters and cast members include Nikki Roumel as young Georgia, Sara Waisglass as neighbour Max, Raymond Ablack as Joe, and Scott Porter as the mayor, Paul.

Ginny & Georgia trailer

You can watch the trailer for Ginny & Georgia here.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix – you can also visit our TV Guide or our Drama hub for all the latest news