After 37 years on TV, Neighbours aired its final emotional episode in July 2022, but since then it’s been difficult for fans to re-watch their favourite episodes online.

The finale saw former famous cast members return such as Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Jason Donovan to bid what was thought to be a farewell, for good, to the Australian soap.

However, fans have had a stroke of good luck in recent weeks with the announcement that Neighbours is set for a revival, and the classic episodes will shortly be available to stream on a new Amazon platform, Amazon Freevee.

Read on to discover how to watch your favourite Neighbours episodes online and find out more details about that infamous revival.

How to watch classic Neighbours episodes

Jane, Harold, Paul, Scott and Charlene in Neighbours. Channel 5/Fremantle

Despite the loyal fanbase in the UK of the long-running series, it is nearly impossible to stream classic Neighbours episodes online.

There might be one or two saved in your TV recordings, but currently, there are no platforms that allow viewers to binge a full re-watch from start to finish.

Yet, that’s all about to change. Amazon is set to make thousands of episodes from the Neighbours archives available, which will be accessible in the near future.

Expect to see the classic episodes available through Amazon Freevee.

There is no confirmed date for when Amazon Freevee - which doesn’t have subscription options, fees, or ads - will offer new episodes, but we can likely expect them in 2023.

Amazon Freevee will also be the only place to have all the new episodes in the UK and US.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVoD original content and programming, at Amazon Studios said: "With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments.”

Everything we know about the Neighbours revival

Karl and Susan Kennedy in the Neighbours 2022 finale.

Over 70,000 people signed a petition to save Neighbours earlier this year, but another broadcaster didn’t step in to stop the show from being axed on Channel 5.

Yet, in a surprising turn of events, it was announced last week (17th November) that streaming giant Amazon will not only save the series but also be the home for brand new episodes, too.

The reinstated show will exclusively be available on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US, now that the platform owns the rights for the iconic TV show and all its characters, locations and stories.

In a teaser for the revival, cast members Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) and Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi) dashed about Erinsborough as they rejoiced at the exciting news.

Apart from these four characters, it is not yet known who else will return to reprise their roles in the relaunch.

