Scott and Charlene's wedding crowned greatest ever Neighbours moment

When RadioTimes.com first published our readers' poll , we compiled a range of memorable Neighbours moments, including the scene which saw Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) return from being lost at sea. Years later, he had a spiritual encounter with late wife Madge (Anne Charleston), while the plane crash that claimed the life of his son David also got a mention.

Neighbours fans have voted the iconic wedding of Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene Robinson (Kylie Minogue) as the best Ramsay Street moment of all time in an exclusive poll.

Also on the list was canine Bouncer's dream sequence, Hendrix Greyson's (Ben Turland) beautiful proposal to Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and that Fake Dee saga.

But you had your say, and a huge 49 per cent of you voted for Scott and Charlene's nuptials as the championing moment! In fact, every other nomination fell below the 10 per cent mark, other than the moment Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) confronted Karl (Alan Fletcher) over his affair, which took second place with 11 per cent.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue return to Neighbours Channel 5

Scott and Charlene said their vows back in 1987 with two million viewers watching in Australia. Then, in the UK, the episode aired over a year later, netting a massive audience of 20m people! So it's easy to see why the characters' magical moment earned the title in your eyes.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jason Donovan, who is due to reprise his role as Scott for the upcoming Neighbours finale, says: "Thank you to all those who’ve voted Scott and Charlene’s wedding the greatest ever Neighbours moment!"

Speaking further about being a part of the soap's legacy, he adds: "What an honour to be part of an amazing cast of actors who’ve given so much to this show.

"A massive thank you to the fans who’ve supported Neighbours over the past 37 years. Without you guys we could never have made this milestone in television history and ultimately brought entertainment happiness throughout the decades."

You can soon catch a fresh glimpse of the happily married Scott and Charlene for the first time in over three decades, as both Minogue and Donovan are returning for Friday's emotional finale.

Read more:

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.