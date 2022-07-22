Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is fuming that Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) wants to move to Ramsay Street; and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) doesn't know what to say after best mate and ex-girlfriend Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon) rocked up to declare her undying love for her. We're sure plenty of fans will be cheering Chloe on!

Well, there's now only one last week of Neighbours episodes left to enjoy, and we're keeping the tissues on standby already! A number of storylines still need to be resolved, from Amy Greenwood's (Jacinta Stapleton) disappearing act, to Paul's (Stefan Dennis) conflicted feelings after that Robinson reunion - which saw his offspring persuade him to join them in New York. Paul is clearly not over Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), and there's no way she's over him!

Her brother Aaron (Matt Wilson) and husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), meanwhile, are debating their own future, as is housemate Jane Harris (Annie Jones). Erinsborough also continues to welcome back more familiar faces - most notably Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as fellow Robinson alumni Charlene and Scott!

There's already an outline of next week's Neighbours for you to peruse; but if you'd like a more detailed run-down, dive into our guide for all you need to know on finale week...

1. Susan wants Izzy out of her family's lives

Susan looks concerned on the Neighbours finale Fremantle

As if it wasn't bad enough to find out that her husband's former lover was now dating their son Mal (Benjamin McNair), now Susan knows that nemesis Izzy wants to buy Chloe's house to set up home with him! While Karl would rather keep the peace, Susan is raging and has ordered budding estate agent Paige Smith (Olympia Valance) not to sell to Izzy.

The question is, will Paige do as Susan says? The Kennedys are a very respected part of the community and Paige had already warned Izzy against buying the house. Will Susan's plan work? Regardless, we know she will force Mal to make a choice between his girlfriend and his parents. What will Mal say? With Izzy up to no good next week, is she destined to be in Susan's orbit forever, or can Susan outsmart her?

2. Chloe wrestles with Elly's bombshell

Chloe faces an unexpected choice Fremantle

Chloe couldn't believe her eyes when soulmate Elly knocked on her door! Paige, who returned to Erinsborough to sell Chloe's house ahead of the latter's move to Adelaide, had been quizzing her over doing a disappearing act after her visit - and now we know why. It transpired that Chloe got a message from Elly saying she had relocated from Switzerland to Sydney after splitting amicably from daughter Aster's father Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller). So Chloe visited her, and it sounds like passion ensued.

Elly followed her home so she could tell Chloe that, while she hadn't been ready to embrace her sexuality the last time they were in a relationship, she is now. She knows what she wants and that's Chloe, and asked whether she would be willing to move to Sydney instead. For Chloe, this was a lot to take in, and she needed some time to think. Next week she will still be wondering what to do - so will Chloe choose to take that leap with Elly and live happily ever after?

3. Amy is missing in action ahead of Toadie's nuptials

What role will Amy play in the big day? Fremantle

Amy has been left rattled by her belief that she has romantic feelings for best pal Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), and now she has admitted this to both him and bride-to-be Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden). With the couple completely blindsided by Amy's revelation, Amy didn't know what to do. So she took daughter Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) - who is essentially to blame for the whole mess - and fled to Cairns!

As they prepare for their wedding, Toadie and Mel will have the support of Toadie's niece Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer). But they'll face other challenges in the lead-up that give them pause while they question what on earth happened with Amy. Another surprise visitor learns about Amy absconding, but will they be able to help? Will the big day go without a hitch, and will Amy be back in time to see it? And is she really in love with Toadie?

4. David and Aaron consider a big move

Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka in the Neighbours finale Fremantle

With almost all his siblings living it up in New York together, David began to feel like he was missing out when he joined their virtual family reunion with dad Paul. He later voiced the possibility of moving to the States, and it didn't seem like Aaron was against the idea, either! But with David and twin Leo (Tim Kano) eventually conceding that such a big move was impractical, is that the end of that?

Well, one potential stumbling block is Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) the mother of David and Aaron's baby daughter Isla. But then Nic's girlfriend Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) suddenly announced that she was leaving to return to River Bend with Terese and Glen Donnelly (or is she?) so might Nicolette decide the time is right for a change too? It certainly seems like the option is still on the cards for David and Aaron after a tough year, so keep watching to see what everyone decides...

5. Paul and Terese continue to pine for each other

Will Paul Robinson get his happy Neighbours ending? Fremantle

Paul is planning to move to the US after agreeing to a deal to sell Lassiter's Hotel to Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien); while Terese and Glen are selling up to buy River Bend. Paul has accepted that he and Terese are over for good, while Terese's old loyalty to Paul has caused issues in her relationship with Glen. It couldn't be more obvious that the former flames are still madly in love, and next week they'll be crossing paths yet again.

Paul and Terese will be forced to face their feelings, while Glen reaches a painful conclusion. So will we be seeing a big reunion? The stage is certainly set that way, but it all depends on who will make the first move. Will Terese be willing to risk everything to turn back to Paul?

6. Jane remains unsure about Clive

What does the future hold for fan-favourite Jane? Fremantle

Jane is still reluctant to make amends with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Payne) after his secrecy over old friend Danielle. When Clive presents a surprise gesture, Jane is distracted by the arrival of former flame Mike Young (Guy Pearce). As she and Mike reminisce, a jealous Clive intervenes and a confrontation ensues.

Jane also has the worry that she may be turning into nan Mrs Mangel, after a new run-in with daughter Nicolette. Can she fix things with her kids; and will she reunite with Clive? Or is there a chance that Jane and Mike could be meant for each other instead?

7. Scott and Charlene return

Fremantle

Whatever else happens by the end of next week, we know for sure that pop royalty Kylie and Jason will definitely be making their way back to Ramsay Street for the final scenes. It seems that Scott and Charlene are still happily married after 35 years, and they've come home to spread the joy.

Rumour has it that the pair will utter the last words on Neighbours; and if true it gives us a very clear motive for their homecoming. Trust us when we say that every other return is perfectly intertwined into the show, so expect this one to be just as impressive!

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

