Here at RadioTimes.com , we've also been pondering what else we would like to see happen on Ramsey Street. So from the plots that still have a way to go, all the way through to wild theories, here's a deep dive into how Neighbours could end.

Since the sad news broke that beloved Australian soap Neighbours will be coming to an end, fans have been bereft. We now know that the show will conclude with a double-bill on 1st August - and in the lead up to the summer specials which will see a host of former cast members reprise their popular roles , we've been thinking about how ongoing storylines could be wrapped up.

Dr Karl exposed as a fraud?

Back in February, as viewers reacted to the news of Neighbours impending demise, Dr Karl Kennedy actor Alan Fletcher appeared on ITV's This Morning to offer his thoughts on how his character's story could end.

He revealed that he had dreamt up the idea that Karl could be exposed as fraud who never actually qualified as a doctor! Well, he may seem competent in the show, but stranger things have happened in the soap world - remember Bouncer the dog's dream sequence in 1990?! At this point, knowing that we'll soon be saying goodbye to Karl forever, why not let him go out with a jaw-dropping twist like this?

Hendrix's illness

Recent episodes have seen Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) receive a devastating diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis - a consequence of the fire at Erinsborough High School which saw the young man rush into the burning building to save girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone). He was then informed that the only treatment option would be a lung transplant.

As Hendrix struggles to cope in the aftermath, we're left wondering how his story will end. Might Neighbours do the unthinkable and kill him off? Hendrix may have only been living in Ramsay Street since 2019, but he's become a fan favourite and an integral character in the soap. We know what we would like to see - a happy ever after for Hendrix and Mackenzie, who have melted hearts with their solid romance.

But as mentioned above, it sadly won't be long before we must bid all the residents farewell, so there's no guarantee of a fairytale ending for each and every one of them - no matter how much we beg!

David goes to prison?

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is currently awaiting his fate after confessing that he left Gareth Bateman (Jack Pearson) to die during the River Bend week, after Gareth brutally attacked David's husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson). Gareth's ex, nurse Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) had witnessed the whole ordeal and supported David's decision, urging him to keep quiet in the aftermath. But a traumatised David couldn't handle the deceit and has now been charged with medical manslaughter.

Aaron has persuaded David to fight for his freedom, but with his future hanging in the balance, could he be behind bars by the summer? At the very least, it seems certain that the doctor's career is over, but of course our hope is that he won't be torn away from Aaron and their baby daughter Isla. This is the couple who were married in the soap's first ever same-sex wedding, and they've weathered a number of storms as a unit ever since. Go on, Neighbours, let them stay together!

Danger for Harlow

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has been relying heavily on new pal Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall) recently as she confided in him over her feelings for Ned Willis (Ben Hall). But in the wake of Ned's exit, she will find herself in danger. Fans are aware that Corey is a member of The Order - a cult which Harlow's mum Prue (Denise Van Outen) was also involved in.

Corey has been working to isolate Harlow from her loved ones, but in the coming weeks, her uncle David will start to suspect something sinister is going on. Corey begins to drug Harlow, and when he realises David is onto him, he devises a new plan. Will David be able to save her, or is Harlow destined for a dark future as she is trapped?

Chloe and Elly back together?

Neighbours recently announced that Jodi Gordon will be reprising her role as Elly Conway - and fans can't help but hold out hope for a romantic reunion between Elly and friend-turned-love interest Chloe. Let's not forget, Chloe is currently single, but she is harbouring feelings for new housemate Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).

So will Chloe take the plunge with Kiri if she feels the same way, or might Elly have split with Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) and be back to see if she and Chloe can make a go of it second time around? Of course, Elly has family on Ramsay Street, so romance may not be on her mind at all. But wouldn't it be lovely to see the pair reconnect?

Contentment for Toadie

Okay, it might be a tad too optimistic, but we just want everyone to be happy! Especially Toadie, whose relationship with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has been going from strength to strength. So please, Neighbours, whatever the future holds for this couple, just don't throw any fresh drama at Toadie and family. The character has been at the heart of the show for a number of years and is the one everyone turns to in a crisis.

Let's see Toadie right at the centre of the show, amongst all his old friends as the final curtain falls. Then we can picture him keeping Ramsay Street going, even if we won't get to see it!

Starring role for Kylie and Jason

*Warning - potential spoilers ahead*

It's been rumoured that returning superstars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who play Charlene and Scott Robinson, will utter the final ever words during Neighbours' last scene. Potential spoilers ahead: Metro UK reported that the script was leaked online, and that the duo, who are definitely set to return, will reportedly conclude the soap by pulling up in Ramsay Street, looking around and saying: "We're home".

It's worth noting that Neighbours have yet to confirm or deny this, so we'll see what happens...

