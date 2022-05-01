Neighbours confirms Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan's return

Executive producer Jason Herbison said in a statement on the soap's official Twitter account on Sunday (1st May) that the programme was “thrilled” to be welcoming them back.

Neighbours has confirmed the return of former stars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan for the soap's emotional finale as it comes to an end after nearly 40 years.

"Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them,” Herbison commented.

"We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I'm sure it will be for our viewers."

Alongside the caption, the post featured two pictures that together formed a close-up shot of a Neighbours script, with the show's title, the names Charlene and Scott and the location of Ramsay Street, the fictional cul-de-sac where the characters live.

Kylie and Jason, who played fan-favourite couple Charlene and Scott Robinson on the show in the 1980s, both previously shared the same pictures on their respective Instagram accounts, sending fans into a frenzy as they seemingly confirmed the onscreen duo’s return.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the beloved programme was in jeopardy after UK broadcaster Channel 5 announced it would stop airing Neighbours from this summer.

After Freemantle Media, the production company behind the soap, failed to find a new UK broadcast partner, it was confirmed in March 2022 that Neihbours would come to an end.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Dave Hogan/ Getty Images

At the time, Pop icon Kylie – who began her career as Charlene Robinson on the soap – expressed her sadness at the cancellation, writing on Twitter that she would be "forever grateful" for her two years on Ramsey Street.

"We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart," she wrote. "Pure love! I can still hear Madge calling … CHARLENE!!!!"

Jason also spoke out about the news back in March, saying that he found the cancellation "sad".

"I think it’s time to celebrate Neighbours. It’s kept my family employed for a long time to be honest! My daughter is in it, so is my dad," he said on BBC Breakfast.

"We should be grateful for what it’s given Australia, actors, producers, writers, directors."

He added that in the 1970s, his father "fought very hard for Australian content in television because the government at the time wanted to bring cheaper exports in".

"As a result of that, we have productions like Neighbours," he added.

