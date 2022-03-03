The news has led to much disappointment among the Aussie soap's fanbase – and now some legends of the show have also spoken out to express their sadness at the cancellation.

This week saw the final confirmation that Neighbours is sadly set to end its 37-year run, after production company Fremantle were unable to find a replacement UK broadcasting partner.

Pop icon Kylie Minogue – who began her career as Charlene Robinson on the soap – led the tributes, writing on Twitter that she would be "forever grateful" for her two years on Ramsey Street.

"We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart," she wrote. "Pure love! I can still hear Madge calling … CHARLENE!!!!"

Meanwhile, fellow A-lister Guy Pearce – who played Mike Young for almost 500 episodes between 1986 and 1989 – also posted to Twitter, saying he was "sorry to hear" the soap was ending.

"Aside from being the incredible launchpad it's been no one can deny the effect it's had throughout millions of homes around the world," he said. "It's bonded all of us in immeasurable ways. A true honour to have been a part of it. Great memories."

Last week, Ramsey Street legend Jackie Woodburne spoke about the cancellation in an interview with morning talk show Studio 10.

"It doesn't matter how aware you are of the fans that watch the show and how much they enjoy it; but this week, it's like a floodgate has opened and I've received the most beautiful messages from people," she said.

The actress added" "People are really going to miss the show and it's going to leave a massive gap in the landscape of not just Australian television but internationally and specifically in the UK as well."

Neighbours usually airs on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1.45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5.30pm. Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.