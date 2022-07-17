Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has a plan to get rid of Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaite), while last minute preparations for Toadie Rebecchi's (Ryan Moloney) wedding to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) are well underway. But will the big day go without a hitch as the couple face a few issues? We can't possibly tell you how it all ends for our favourite characters, but you can dive in to this guide to the final ever set of episodes to get some clues!

The residents of Ramsay Street are facing some big decisions in their final week, as a number of characters plan to move on. Will Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) reconcile with estranged wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)? Jane Harris's (Annie Jones) head is turned by a familiar face as she grapples with a family rift, and what is in Chloe Brennan's (April Rose Pengilly) future?

Here's what you can expect from the big farewell week of Neighbours, airing from 25th - 29th July 2022.

7 Neighbours spoilers for Finale Week

1. Several characters plan to leave Ramsay Street

A number of Erinsborough favourites are packing up their things to leave in the lead up to the soap's final curtain. Estranged spouses Terese and Paul are each planning separate moves; while Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is inspired by the family reunion to join brother David and their dad in relocating to the US. Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) also has plans to head to New York, while Chloe's own decision to exit Ramsay Street is well under way - but there's unfinished business for her.

Susan is left saddened at the prospect at so many friends leaving at once, and struggles with so much change. And with talk of Ramsay Street houses being knocked down, what has brought on this sudden situation? Meanwhile, beloved friend Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) asks Susan and Karl (Alan Fletcher) to take charge of the history book. Will Neighbours' conclusion see the Kennedys left behind? This isn't the only problem Susan must contend with...

2. Susan plots against Izzy

Susan remains determined to get rid of Izzy - who fans will recall once had an affair with Karl, but is now dating the couple's son Mal (Benjamin McNair). Susan won't allow Izzy to dictate everything and puts her own plan in motion; but as Izzy has a run-in with another former resident, she learns of Susan's scheme and refuses to let it go.

Susan later makes Mal choose between his parents and his new love. To her dismay, her son chooses Izzy and Susan is left wondering if she's made a big mistake. Soon, though, Izzy is sharing a chance encounter with Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien), and his wealthy status causes her to cross the line. Karl and Susan get wind of her behaviour and prepare for a confrontation - but Izzy's next move surprises everyone. What is she up to?

3. Happily ever after for Chloe?

Neighbours' Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly)

Following the arrival of a surprise visitor, Chloe is still reeling. She wonders if it's all too good to be true; and given she's in the midst of so many major life decisions, she takes her time to make sure she goes with the right choice for her.

But just who is this mystery character who has given Chloe so much to think about? Given that Neighbours has been welcoming back so many familiar faces, it may be worth investigating with our extensive guide of returnees - but you'll have to keep watching to find out more. The big question is, what is Chloe debating, and what will she do next?

4. Will Paul and Terese reunite?

Will Paul and Terese reunite in Neighbours?

Although this pair are throwing themselves into fresh starts, it's clear there is still something between them. Terese ended her marriage to Paul after yet more of his lies, but is she regretting walking away? Next week, they end up back in each other's orbits, and Terese makes a discovery that leaves her emotional and overwhelmed. As a result, the stage is set for drama with current partner - and Paul's brother - Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).

Meanwhile, Glen is struggling with Terese's continued loyalty to Paul, and although she tries to reassure him, Glen comes to a sad and painful realisation. Is it the end of the road for the couple? Well, we'll be seeing Paul and Terese confronting their feelings -will this pave the way for a reunion?

5. Jane welcomes a familiar face amid personal drama

Still smarting from her breakup with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine), Jane isn't happy to see son Byron (Joe Klocek) handing Clive the watch he left at Danielle's house. Byron sets her straight on the matter and encourages his mum to fix things with Clive - but Byron has another bombshell for Jane. What is it? Well, it leaves her more disapproving than ever of Byron, which in turn stirs up old resentments in daughter Nicolette.

With Nic and Jane at odds again, Nicolette wonders where her future really lies and is soon making plans to move to America. Jane worries that she has driven Nic away by behaving like her nan, Mrs Mangel (Vivean Gray). Later, Clive makes a grand gesture in the hopes of winning Jane back - but his plan is ruined by the unexpected return of Jane's ex, Mike Young (Guy Pearce).

Jane shows Mike around Ramsay Street ahead of the neighbourhood going under the hammer; but old feelings resurface and Clive's jealousy leads to a showdown. Will Jane reconcile with her children, and where does her romantic future lie?

6. Will Toadie and Melanie's wedding go without a hitch?

Toadie and Mel are excited by their forthcoming nuptials; but the plans reignite memories of their pasts that they struggle with. This leaves Toadie deciding on a bold gesture so they can look to the future. Meanwhile, an old friend pays Toadie a visit to wish him luck. Whoever it is, they soon learn about the recent estrangement with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton). Will they intervene?

Toadie and Mel are thrilled to see Callum (Morgan Baker), and now the only person missing is Amy. Will her return bring closure or chaos? As the wedding gets underway, Neighbours promises some last minute magic in store. Will happiness be the order of the day?

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

