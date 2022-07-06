Neighbours' Izzy Hoyland returns for explosive Kennedy twist

Fans are already aware that Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) is heading back to Ramsay Street , and the fact that ex-lover Karl (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) wouldn't be thrilled by her arrival is to be expected. But they're about to get the most unwelcome surprise yet.

There's another Neighbours comeback just around the corner, and this one is accompanied by an almighty twist that will rock the Kennedys.

When their son Mal (Benjamin McNair) reappears, Karl and Susan are delighted. But they're aware that something is amiss – there's something else that Mal is planning to tell his parents, and he's not sure they'll take it well.

Yes, you've guessed it - these two returns are connected. Mal is now in a relationship with Izzy! Last seen in 2018, Izzy caused chaos at the time by asking Karl - who luckily managed to repair his marriage to Susan after their affair - to donate some of his sperm so she could conceive a sibling for their daughter Holly.

Karl had the sense to decline her request, but Izzy stole a sample anyway, although she later learned she wasn't pregnant. It seemed Izzy genuinely wanted to be with Karl, but given that this wasn't an option, she walked away. Now it looks like she's chosen the next best thing - his son Mal. All together now - yuck!

Mal and Izzy are in Erinsborough together, as Mal has promised to reveal all to Karl and Susan. Until the right moment arises, though, Mal asks Izzy to stay hidden.

Opening up about dating his father's ex, the mother of his younger sister, proves a much tougher task than Mal anticipated; and of course Izzy isn't one to do as she's told and is soon spotted out and about. Izzy then turns up at the Kennedys' without waiting to hear from Mal, who has yet to drop his bombshell.

It's at this point that all hell breaks loose. How will Karl and Susan react? We can only imagine that it's not going to be pretty!

Neighbours airs these scenes from Monday 11th July.

Neighbours airs at 1:45pm and 5:30pm. The final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

