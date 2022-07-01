Neighbours confirms air date for final ever episode on Channel 5

Channel 5 has confirmed that the show's finale will air on Friday 29th July , with three full episodes airing that day. One episode will air in the soap's usual slots of 1:45pm and then again at 6pm, while the final two episodes will make up a double-length finale, to air primetime at 9pm.

In what is surely bittersweet news for fans, we now know just when the final ever episode of Neighbours will air – and it's set to be a bumper day for the soap's long-time viewers.

It's no surprise the broadcaster is going big with the final episodes – they're set to be a momentous send-off for the beloved soap, featuring numerous cast reappearances including the highly-anticipated returns of Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue.

The cancellation of the show was announced earlier this year in March, and followed Channel 5's decision to drop the show from its programming line-up.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan on the set of Neighbours Getty Images/ Impressions

It came only two years after the soap had celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2020, which saw shocking moments including multiple weddings and character deaths.

Jason Donovan recently confirmed that rumours about just how his return would play out could be "close" to the truth, after an apparent leaked script from the finale appeared to show that Charlene and Scott would return in the final moments of the episode.

Meanwhile Stefan Dennis confirmed that his character Paul Robinson will appear the soap's last scene, telling Daily Mail Australia that he was "very fortunate to appear alongside another two actors for the final scene".

Daily Mail Australia reported that one of the other actors is Jackie Woodburne, whose character Susan Kennedy will reflect with Paul on their shared Ramsay Street memories.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

