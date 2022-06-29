Jason Donovan says Neighbours final scene rumours "close" to truth

An apparent leaked script from the finale appeared to show that Charlene and Scott would return in the final moments of the episode, arriving in a car and declaring: "At last. We're home."

It was confirmed last month that Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue would be reprising their iconic roles as Scott and Charlene in the Neighbours finale – and now Donovan has addressed rumours regarding the content of their scenes together.

And Donovan has now teased that those rumours are "close" to the truth, after being asked about them during an appearance on The One Show yesterday (Tuesday 28th June).

Originally asked about their reunion, he simply said, "I'm not going to give too much away about the episode but I can tell you it's gonna happen – in what capacity, you're going to have to switch over to Channel 5."

And pressed by Alex Jones and Rylan Clark about the leaked scripts, he added, "I can't make a comment about that, I think you could be close but let's see, let's wait and see."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

His fellow guest on the programme Harry Hill then joked, "It's not just a Zoom meeting is it?" which prompted Donovan to laugh and add: "No. There's a bit of denim involved, that's for sure, which is why I'm wearing the ripped jeans today – it's a throwback to 1988."

Jones then referred to Minogue's comments that filming the scenes had been emotional, and asked Donovan if he felt the same way.

"It was [emotional]," he replied. "I mean, you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory, and there's so much when you come down that street and go into Pin Oak Court where the show was made.

"And you know to this day I still refer back to Neighbours... so you know, it was emotional but it's filming and it moves on and yeah, you'll have to wait and see. What I do hope is that the expectations aren't too big!"

Interestingly, the soap's executive producer Jason Herbison recently played down the rumours regarding the final scenes, telling The Herald Sun, "What I've read is not what happens which is great. It hasn't come out yet."

He added: "Seeing Kylie back as Charlene was quite a moment. Very special and I think for them too it was a real full circle for them."

It was confirmed earlier this week that Neighbours stalwart Paul Robinson definitely would be in the final scene, with actor Stefan Dennis revealing to Daily Mail Australia, "I was very fortunate to appear alongside another two actors for the final scene."

It's been reported that Jackie Woodburne, who plays school teacher Susan Kennedy, could also be set to appear in the final scene – but this has not been confirmed as yet.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Channel 5 later in the summer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.