Neighbours' Stefan Dennis confirms Paul Robinson gets final scene

The Australian actor is well-known to fans of the programme, having played the villainous businessman off-and-on for decades, following his introduction in the first episode back in March 1985.

Stefan Dennis has confirmed that his long-serving Neighbours character Paul Robinson will appear in the last scene of the soap's final episode, which is due to air in August.

Over the years, the character has been involved in countless memorable storylines, often up to no good as he pursues his own selfish desires, but it's possible we could see a softer side to Paul in the final episode.

"I was very fortunate to appear alongside another two actors for the final scene," he recently told Daily Mail Australia.

The outlet reports that the concluding scene of the programme will also feature Jackie Woodburne, best known as school teacher Susan Kennedy, who will reflect with Paul on their shared Ramsay Street memories.

The final scene is described as "heartfelt", which makes you wonder whether Paul could show some regret or remorse for his past misdeeds – it is his last chance to do so, after all.

The cancellation of Neighbours was announced in March of this year, following Channel 5's decision to drop the show from its programming line-up.

It was a devastating blow for the soap opera, which has commanded a much larger fanbase in the UK than in its home country Australia for many years.

In a moving turn of events for longtime viewers, several stars from the show's distant past have opted to reprise their roles for the grand finale, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce, among others.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Monday 1st August on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

