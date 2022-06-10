Kylie Minogue felt "pressure" over Neighbours return for Charlene

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Minogue explained how the soap has stayed with her since her star-making turn opposite on-screen love interest Jason Donovan, with the pair set to reprise their roles of Charlene and Scott Robinson one last time.

Kylie Minogue says there was "quite a bit of pressure" for her to return to Neighbours for the final episode of the long-running Australian soap.

“I got this role in Neighbours, that was in 1986,” she said. “So I was only in the show for two and a half years. But it just exploded – England just went crazy about it.

"So it’s been with me ever since and it’s been a large part of how I entered into the music industry.”

Minogue added: “The show was played twice a day, and people would bunk off school, they changed the office hours. “They’re finishing the show, and there was quite a bit of pressure for me to go back, so I shot my scenes back in Australia.”

Minogue also recently appeared on Australian morning television, where she discussed her decision to return to the show after such a long time away.

"For so long I was like ‘well maybe, hmm, I don’t know if that makes any sense," she told TODAY.

"But I’m still in touch with Jason and Guy [Pearce], and Jason said, ‘This could be a nice opportunity to buckle the buckle’ as an ex-boyfriend of mine used to say, or to circle the circle and say thank you."

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Monday 1st August on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

