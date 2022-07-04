Neighbours characters held at gunpoint in terrifying scenes

Emma is back to cause carnage as she continues to use an incarcerated David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) for her own gain. She recently ordered ex-nurse Freya to carry out lifesaving medical procedures on criminals in secret, using David's safety behind bars as a bargaining chip.

A terrifying night unfolds in Neighbours next week, as Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) are held at gunpoint by dodgy Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke).

David was recently locked up ahead of his sentencing for medical manslaughter - with his bail taken away after he was caught planning to flee the country. This was actually a simple misunderstanding following David, husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette becoming stuck on a boat in the sea just as David was due to check in as per his bail conditions.

Freya has been trying to help her friend; but things are set to escalate very quickly. In upcoming scenes Emma bursts into Freya's home armed with a gun, holding both Freya and Kiri hostage.

Emma instructs Freya to save the life of a man called Austin, who is severely injured. Freya tries to explain that Austin needs to go to the hospital as there's little she can do; but Emma won't listen and demands that she get to work.

Emma holds Freya, Nicolette and Kiri hostage in Neighbours Fremantle/Channel 5

It's not long before Nicolette arrives, walking right in the middle of this perilous situation. And with Emma in contact with an inmate who now has an injured David at his mercy, she threatens his life unless the three women do as she says.

As Freya, Nic and Kiri realise they need to act fast, Nicolette distracts Emma so Freya can tackle her to the ground. But that doesn't help David, who is still at risk. Will he be OK, or is it already too late?

Neighbours airs these scenes from Tuesday 12th July, so make sure you don't miss a moment!

Neighbours airs at 1:45pm and 5:30pm. The final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

