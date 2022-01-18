6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Zara leaves Amy for dead and Leo grieves for Britney

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) puts lives in danger as he grieves for Britney, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) doesn’t realise he’s being manipulated by his new lover, and Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) learns some shocking truths.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 24th – 28th January 2022.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Zara causes chaos

Erinsborough High doesn’t know what’s hit it when Zara enrols. Any hopes of the tearaway teen settling down by starting a new school and making friends are swiftly out the window when Zara immediately locks horns with pupils and staff (she’s not fussy who she annoys).

Deciding to deliberately stir up trouble in the corridors just because she can, naughty Zara is caught causing chaos by an unimpressed Jane Harris (Annie Jones) who reprimands the new arrival and reports straight back to Amy. But the ensuing argument between mother and daughter takes a fatal turn…

Amy fights for her life

Mortified Amy feels like the world’s worst parent when she realises Zara is only misbehaving to attract her flighty mum’s attention. After airing some uncomfortable home truths the pair almost reconcile, until Zara strops off – meaning Amy is all alone as she’s engulfed in a spontaneous wave of crippling pain and can’t breathe.

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) finds Amy and whisks her to hospital where she falls unconscious and her condition becomes critical. Doctors prepare her loved ones for the worst, and Zara feels rotten she abandoned her mum when she needed her the most. What’s wrong with Amy, and will she survive?

Leo struggles with grief

Losing baby mama Britney in the storm has left Leo in a right state. He tries throwing himself into working at the vineyard (anyone else having daydreams about running that place? The scenery!) but he can’t shake his anger towards Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) who he holds responsible for the tragedy.

As he pushes ahead with a lawsuit against Lassiters while adjusting to single parenthood, strung-out Leo is on the brink of exhaustion and ends up making a terrible error of judgement that could have disastrous consequences for baby Abigail.

Levi and Freya get closer

Mystery woman Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) has caught Levi’s eye and even has guard gran Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) on side as the Waterhole boss starts matchmaking for the pair this week. During their date there is an undeniable frisson, though Freya is clearly fishing for information.

The attraction grows (how jealous is Amy right now?!) and Levi finds himself opening up to Freya about his past. She, however, remains a closed book and we’re left unnerved by how quickly she’s reeling him in. Is Levi in danger? And what kind of a cop can’t spot a wrong’un?!

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Advertisement

Last time Paul and Terese tried marriage counselling it ended in recriminations and accusations, and drove her into the arms of his evil brother (via the off licence). The couple are in a better place, however, and this week’s session with an impartial third party yields better results that provide Paul with a breakthrough that gives him a much-needed new perspective. Though revelations from Terese over her true feelings for Glen threaten to undo the good work…

It’s honeymoon time for Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Canning (Zima Anderson) but the groom is privately dreading sexy time with his new bride. The effects of chemo for testicular cancer haven’t exactly got Kyle in the mood for amorous activity so he takes extra testosterone patches to help his performance. This ends up working very well – in fact, rather too well…! Let’s hope Neighbours leaves enough to the imagination after the recent saucy shenanigans with the polyamory plot.